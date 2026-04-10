Sysco (DB:SYY) Price Target Increased by 13.84% to 85.11

The average one-year price target for Sysco (DB:SYY) has been revised to 85,11 € / share. This is an increase of 13.84% from the prior estimate of 74,76 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68,45 € to a high of 99,43 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.45% from the latest reported closing price of 64,26 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an decrease of 790 owner(s) or 33.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.18%, an increase of 35.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.53% to 419,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,247K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,151K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 89.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,729K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,597K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 53.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,733K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,496K shares , representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,914K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,307K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 34.35% over the last quarter.

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