Sysco Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $67.29 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $383.41 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $85.86 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.1% to $11.56 billion from $15.03 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $85.86 Mln. vs. $437.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $11.56 Bln vs. $15.03 Bln last year.

