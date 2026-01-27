Sysco Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $389 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $20.762 billion from $20.151 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $389 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $20.762 Bln vs. $20.151 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 4.60

