Markets
SYY

Sysco Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

January 27, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $389 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $20.762 billion from $20.151 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $389 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $20.762 Bln vs. $20.151 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 4.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.