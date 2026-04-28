Sysco Corp. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $340 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $452 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $20.519 billion from $19.598 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $20.519 Bln vs. $19.598 Bln last year.

Kevin Hourican, CEO of Sysco, said: “Sysco delivered strong results in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by continued acceleration in local case volume and expanded gross margins. Importantly, our U.S. local volumes grew 3.3%, the highest quarterly rate in over three years. This exceeded our prior commitment, and we remain confident in delivering over 2.5% U.S. local growth in Q4, which would put us on pace to accelerate on a two-year stack basis.”

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