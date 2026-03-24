Synopsys vs. NVIDIA: Which Chip Ecosystem Stock Is the Better Bet?

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA are two critical pillars of the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chip ecosystem. Both companies are benefiting from the same powerful trend — surging demand for chips used for handling artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and high-performance computing (HPC).

While NVIDIA designs the powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that run advanced AI models, Synopsys provides advanced engineering and simulation software used in chip design and product development.

Though the two companies are well-positioned to benefit from the surging demand for AI and HPC, their financial performance, growth strategies and valuations offer different risk-reward profiles for investors. Let’s see which stock is a better investment option right now.

The Case for Synopsys Stock

Synopsys continues to benefit from the ongoing AI infrastructure boom, which is driving strong demand for chip design tools and engineering software. In the last reported financial results for first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company’s revenues jumped 65.5% year over year to $2.41 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) soared 24.4% to $3.77.

Synopsys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys remains well-positioned for long-term growth. It is tapping into several major trends that should drive demand for its products over the next few years, particularly the growing need for AI-driven semiconductor design. Synopsys’ AI-driven electronic design automation (EDA) tools like Synopsys.ai, Fusion Compiler, PrimeTime, IC Validator and StarRC are being rapidly adopted as customers are experiencing massive productivity gains from their implementation.

Synopsys is also expanding in the AI cluster interconnect market with launches, including Ultra Accelerator Link and Ultra Ethernet IP solutions. It’s expected to benefit from the expanding Data Center Interconnect market, which is projected to reach $25.89 billion by 2030, witnessing an 11% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets.

Synopsys’ software-based verification tools are gaining traction at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies. Since advanced nodes require precise verification, sign-off and simulation, directly boosting software demand and licensing revenues, many companies are adopting SNPS’ EDA products.

Nonetheless, not everything is firing at full speed. Synopsys’ Design IP segment is in a transition phase, with revenues declining 6.5% year over year and expected to remain muted in fiscal 2026. As Design IP is a resource-heavy business, lower revenues directly impact profitability. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the segment’s operating margin slipped to 16.2% from 29.1% in the year-ago quarter. With IP expected to go through a muted year in fiscal 2026, near-term margin recovery looks unlikely.

While AI-related demand is strong, non-AI markets such as automotive and industrial remain soft, limiting broader growth momentum. Geopolitical risks, including China-related headwinds and export restrictions, also add uncertainty.

The Case for NVIDIA Stock

NVIDIA remains the backbone of the AI boom, with its GPUs powering everything from cloud data centers to self-driving vehicles. The company continues to dominate the AI infrastructure market, driven by explosive demand from cloud providers and enterprises. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA’s revenues surged 73% year over year to $68.13 billion, while non-GAAP EPS jumped 82% to $1.62.

NVIDIA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

The company’s new GPU architectures, Hopper 300 and Blackwell, are rapidly gaining adoption as customers race to expand AI capabilities. The Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin platforms could further cement NVIDIA’s leadership as the AI hardware race intensifies.

NVIDIA’s most powerful growth engine continues to be its Data Center business. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the segment generated $62.31 billion in revenues, representing 91.5% of total sales. This marked a staggering 75% year-over-year increase and 22% sequential growth.

The robust performance was mainly driven by higher shipments of the Blackwell GPU computing platforms that are used for the training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications.

With AI adoption accelerating across industries, NVIDIA's stronghold in data centers makes it a critical beneficiary of this trend. The company’s leadership in AI chip development positions it well for sustained revenue growth in this segment.

SNPS vs. NVDA: Which Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

Both companies will benefit from the surging demand for AI chips, but NVIDIA’s growth profile appears stronger in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s current fiscal-year 2027 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year surge of 63% and 66.7%, respectively. For fiscal 2028, the top and bottom lines are projected to grow 29.7% and 30.6%, respectively.

By contrast, current fiscal-year 2026 estimates for Synopsys point to more modest revenue growth of 36.4% and an 11.8% increase in EPS. For fiscal 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to rise 10.3% and 17.6%, respectively.

While SNPS’ trajectory is promising, NVIDIA continues to capture a larger share of the AI hardware spend, particularly from hyperscalers and enterprise clients, which are investing heavily in generative AI infrastructure.

SNPS vs. NVDA: Price Performance & Valuation Check

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed Synopsys over the past year. NVIDIA shares have risen 44.6% in the trailing 12 months, while Taiwan Semiconductor has declined 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the valuation front, Synopsys trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 28.04, higher than NVIDIA’s 21.18.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: NVDA Is a Better Bet Than SNPS

Although both Synopsys and NVIDIA are set to capitalize on rising AI infrastructure spending, weakness in SNPS’ Design IP business, shrinking margins, rising competition and lofty valuations make it less attractive than NVDA.

NVIDIA is the clear leader in AI hardware. A robust product lineup, an unmatched software ecosystem and a stronger growth profile make NVIDIA a better investment choice in the AI chip race today. The company also has a faster growth profile than Synopsys.

Considering all the factors, we believe NVIDIA is the smarter choice today for investors seeking a solid AI play.



NVDA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making it a clear winner over Synopsys, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.