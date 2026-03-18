Synopsys Trades at Premium Valuation: Time to Hold Tight or Exit?

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is currently trading at a high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry. Synopsys’ forward 12-month P/E ratio sits at 27.89, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/E ratio of 22.1. The Value Score of F also suggests that SNPS stock is overvalued.

Synopsys stock also trades at a higher P/E multiple compared with its industry peers, including Intuit Inc. INTU, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB. At present, Intuit, Pegasystems and Blackbaud have P/E multiples of 17.9, 15.32, 17.9 and 8.19, respectively.

Considering the premium valuation, investors must be wondering whether they should buy, hold or sell the stock, especially amid near-term challenges.

Synopsys Forward 12-Month Price-To-Earnings Ratio



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SNPS Faces Challenges in Design IP Business

Synopsys’ Design IP segment is emerging as a drag on its overall performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the segment’s revenues dropped 6.5% year over year to $407 million. The segment declined in fiscal 2025 as well.

The company cited three key reasons behind the dismal performance: China export restrictions, a major foundry customer delaying monetization and internal resource allocation missteps. Management stated that the business is undergoing a transition, with fiscal 2026 expected to be a muted year as it pivots toward subsystem and chiplet-based IP. While these shifts may unlock value in the long run, they could lead to higher costs and weaker margins in the near term.

Synopsys is facing pressure on its operating margins due to weakness in its Design IP business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the IP segment’s operating margin slipped to 16.2% from 29.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. As IP is a resource-heavy business, lower revenues directly impact profitability.

In fiscal 2025, Synopsys’ non-GAAP operating margin contracted 1200 basis points year over year to 24%. With IP expected to go through a muted year in fiscal 2026, near-term margin recovery looks unlikely.

Despite the near-term challenges, it’s not all doom and gloom for Synopsys.

Synopsys’ Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Robust

Despite the short-term hurdles, Synopsys remains well-positioned for long-term growth. It is tapping into several major trends that should drive demand for its products over the next few years, particularly the growing need for AI-driven semiconductor design. Synopsys’ artificial intelligence (AI)-driven electronic design automation (EDA) tools like Synopsys.ai, Fusion Compiler, PrimeTime, IC Validator and StarRC are being rapidly adopted as customers are experiencing massive productivity gains from their implementation.

Synopsys is also expanding in the AI cluster interconnect market with launches, including Ultra Accelerator Link and Ultra Ethernet IP solutions. It’s expected to benefit from the expanding Data Center Interconnect market, which is projected to reach $25.89 billion by 2030, witnessing an 11% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets.

Numerous companies have selected Synopsys as their primary EDA partner. Relationships with companies, such as Advanced Micro Devices, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson stand as evidence. AI-chip developers are implementing the ZeBu Server 4 design emulation system for speeding up their System-on-Chip verification.

Synopsys’ software-based verification tools are gaining traction at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies. Since advanced nodes require precise verification, sign-off and simulation, directly boosting software demand and licensing revenues, many companies are adopting SNPS’ EDA products.

With all these offerings in its portfolio, SNPS is set to capitalize on the growing high-performance computing and AI market, which requires high-speed, low-latency interconnects to link accelerator clusters.

Synopsys’ Resilient Financial Performance

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues, and trade and tariff wars, Synopsys’ financials remain rock solid. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues jumped 65.5% year over year to $2.41 billion, while non-GAAP earnings rose 24.4% to $3.77 per share.

Synopsys’ outlook for the fiscal 2026 remains upbeat. The company expects fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS to increase 36% and 11% year over year, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 suggests continued growth momentum for the company’s top and bottom lines.



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Above all, the stock has held up better than both the industry and peers in a volatile market, indicating investor confidence in its long-term story. SNPS stock has declined 8.6% year to date compared with the industry’s drop of 18.3%. The stock has also outperformed its peers, including Pegasystems, Intuit and Blackbaud. Year to date, shares of Pegasystems, Intuit and Blackbaud have plunged 28.8%, 30.6% and 30.6%, respectively.

Synopsys YTD Price Return Performance



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Conclusion: Hold SNPS Stock for Now

Synopsys’ lofty valuation and near-term headwinds, especially in the Design IP business, cannot be ignored. However, the company’s strong positioning in AI-driven chip design, consistent financial performance and long-term growth drivers make it difficult to turn bearish.

At current levels, the risk-reward looks balanced rather than compelling on either side. Investors who already own the stock should stay patient and hold Synopsys for now.

SNPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.