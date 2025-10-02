Synopsys Strengthens AI and Multi-Die Design Through TSMC Partnership

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is advancing its role in semiconductor design by expanding its collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, also known as TSMC. The partnership focuses on delivering certified design flows, advanced IP, and multi-die solutions to meet the rising demand for high-performance AI and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies.

Through this collaboration, Synopsys has certified its digital and analog flows on Taiwan Semiconductor’s N2P and A16 processes, supported by the NanoFlex architecture. These solutions, combined with Synopsys.ai, help optimize chip performance, reduce power usage and accelerate time-to-market. The certification of IC Validator for TSMC A16 further enhances physical verification, enabling faster and more reliable design sign-offs.

A key innovation is the 3DIC Compiler platform, which enables advanced 3D stacking and CoWoS packaging technologies. This tool has already contributed to multiple customer tape-outs, showing its effectiveness in improving productivity and supporting complex multi-die designs. Synopsys is also working with Taiwan Semiconductor on silicon photonics through its AI-optimized photonic flow for TSMC-COUPE, addressing performance and thermal challenges in AI systems.

Synopsys’ comprehensive IP portfolio adds further strength, with support for leading standards such as PCIe 7.0, UCIe, HBM4, and 1.6T Ethernet. Dedicated automotive IP for TSMC’s N5A and N3A nodes enhances safety and reliability, targeting key markets such as AI, automotive and high-performance computing.

The strengthened collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor reinforces Synopsys’ position as a critical partner in advanced chip development. With TSMC’s process leadership and Synopsys’ broad Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) and IP portfolio, the company is well-placed to drive long-term growth in the AI and multi-die era.

Partnerships Fortify SNPS’ Role in Semiconductor Ecosystem

Apart from Taiwan Semiconductor, Synopsys has established strong partnerships with leading semiconductor companies like Intel Corporation INTC and Arm Holdings plc ARM to advance chip design and accelerate innovation.

With Intel, Synopsys focuses on enabling design flows and IP solutions for Intel’s latest process technologies, including the latest 18A process node. Synopsys’ tools support Intel’s advanced nodes, helping engineers optimize performance, power and area for next-generation processors. The collaboration also extends to verification and physical design, ensuring that Intel’s customers can achieve faster tape-outs and reduce integration risks.

Synopsys works closely with Arm Holdings, providing EDA tools and a broad IP portfolio compatible with Arm’s CPU, GPU and AI cores. This includes interface IP, memory solutions and security features optimized for Arm-based designs. The collaboration ensures that customers leveraging Arm Holdings architectures can quickly integrate components, meet power and performance targets and accelerate time-to-market.

Partnerships with the likes of TSMC, Intel and Arm Holdings allow Synopsys to address the growing demand for AI, automotive, and IoT chips while supporting industry standards and emerging technologies. These collaborations highlight Synopsys’ strategic role in the semiconductor ecosystem, positioning the company as an essential enabler for innovation across both leading-edge and widely adopted chip platforms.

