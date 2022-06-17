Synopsys (SSYS) Develops New RF Design Flow For TSMC N6RF

Synopsys SNPS recently unveiled the most advanced radio frequency ("RF") Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor design flow for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC”) N6RF process. The design flow has been developed in collaboration with California-headquartered electronics company Keysight Technologies KEYS and Pennsylvania-based engineering simulation software developer Ansys ANSS.

TSMC RF Design Reference Flow ensures that enterprise customers achieve power and performance optimizations for 5G system-on-chips (“SoCs") while boosting design productivity for faster time-to-market. Integrated with high-quality solutions from Synopsys, Keysight and Ansys, the RF flow will enable RF Integrated Circuit designers to provide higher connectivity and greater bandwidth while lowering latency levels and enhancing 5G SoC development coverage.

The new design flow comprises Synopsys' Custom Compiler design and layout offering, PrimeSim circuit simulation solution, StarRC parasitic extraction signoff product and Synopsys IC Validator physical verification product. It also includes Keysight's PathWave RFPro for electromagnetic ("EM") simulation and Ansys' VeloceRF inductive component and transmission line synthesis tool, RaptorX and RaptorH, advanced nanometer EM analysis solutions and Totem-SC product.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins, courtesy of its robust product portfolio. Given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies, and many have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner. Recently, in June, Synopsys’ Digital Design platform and Custom Design platform received TSMC certification. This aided its customers in optimizing performance, power and area for complex advanced SoCs, which are utilized in high-performance computing applications.

Through the aforementioned deal, Synopsys enabled both of its design solutions on TSMC's high-performing and power-efficient N3E and N4P processes. The company further ensured the availability of its Foundation intellectual property (IP) and Interface IP on TSMC’s N3E and N4P processes.

Zacks Ranks & a Key Pick

Currently, Synopsys and Keysight carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Ansys has a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have jumped 9.2%, while that of KEYS and ANSS plunged 12.2% and 32.3% in the past year.



A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Axcelis Technologies ACLS sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents northward to 99 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 10.3% north to $4.40 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 25.5% in the past year.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.