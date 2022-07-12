Synopsys (SSYS) & Ansys Jointly Develop New RF Design Flow

Synopsys SNPS recently announced that it has designed a radio frequency (“RF”) design reference flow and design solutions kit (DSK) on Samsung Foundry's 8nm RF low-power FinFET process in collaboration with Pennsylvania-based engineering simulation software developer Ansys ANSS.

Samsung’s RF Design Reference Flow ensures that enterprise customers achieve power and performance optimizations for 5G system-on-chips (“SoCs") while boosting design productivity for faster time-to-market. Integrated with high-quality solutions from Synopsys and Ansys, the 8nm RF design reference flow enables robust development of advanced-node RF designs for 5G/6G applications.

The RF flow intends to provide higher connectivity and greater bandwidth while lowering latency levels and enhancing 5G SoC development coverage. It comprises Synopsys' Custom Compiler design and layout offering, PrimeSim circuit simulation solution, StarRC parasitic extraction signoff product and Synopsys IC Validator physical verification product. It also includes Ansys' VeloceRF inductive component and transmission line synthesis tool, RaptorX and RaptorH, and advanced nanometer electromagnetic ("EM") analysis solutions.

Meanwhile, the DSK includes a set of application notes, tutorials and design examples covering advanced design methodology topics. It contains topics like in-design parasitic analysis, on-chip inductor design, partial layout extraction and design reuse with templates.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins, courtesy of its robust product portfolio. Given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies, and many have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner.

The latest development strengthens Synopsys’ relationship with Samsung Foundry. In April this year, the Korean semiconductor manufacturer adopted an advanced voltage-timing signoff solution developed jointly by Synopsys and Ansys. Previously, in July last year, Synopsys partnered with Samsung Foundry on its VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) solution to accelerate the time to ISO 26262 compliance for automotive SOCs.

In the last month, Synopsys launched an integrated RF Design Reference Flow solution, collaborating with Keysight Technologies KEYS and Ansys for the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC”) N6RF process that accelerates 5G performance and power efficiency.

The TSMC RF Design Reference Flow comprises Synopsys' Custom Compiler, PrimeSim, StarRC, IC Validator solutions and Keysight's PathWave RFPro for EM simulation. It also includes Ansys' VeloceRF, RaptorX and RaptorH solutions and Totem-SC products.

In the same month, Synopsys’ Digital Design platform and Custom Design platform received TSMC certification. This aided its customers in optimizing performance, power and area for complex advanced SoCs, which are utilized in high-performance computing applications.

