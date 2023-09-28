Synopsys (SNPS) & TSMC to Advance Multi-Die System Design

Synopsys SNPS has collaborated with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC") to facilitate the advancement of multi-die system designs using TSMC's 3DFabric technologies and the latest 3Dblox 2.0 standard.

The Synopsys Multi-Die System solution features TSMC-certified 3DIC Compiler. Notably, 3DIC Compiler is a unified exploration-to-signoff platform that enables the entire process of designing an integrated circuit. It helps designers in the entire process that starts from conceptualization to the approval and finally the fabrication of the design.

This advancement allows customers to fast-track the system design process, from early architectural considerations to manufacturing. They can now explore, analyze and approve multi-die system designs within a unified platform using the 3Dblox 2.0 standard.

3Dblox 2.0 enables designers to evaluate power and thermal aspects early in the design phase, so the design flaws can be resolved early, while improving design efficiency. The efficiency can further be optimized with chiplet design reuse feature included in 3Dblox 2.0.

Additionally, customers can utilize Synopsys Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) PHY Internet Protocol (IP), which achieved first-pass silicon success on TSMC N3E and comes with UCIe IP solution, PHY component and verification IP. The PHY component offers high-bandwidth, low-power and low-latency connectivity between dies within a package.

The collective strength of these features ensures the dependability of multi-die systems, even during the in-field use.

This collaboration is the result of the long-standing partnership between SNPS and TSMC. This year also saw the deployment of the Radio Frequency design flow for TSMC's N6RF process by Synopsys, followed by the announcement of TSMC-certified digital and analog designs for the N2 process in September 2023. Additionally, the company introduced automotive-grade IP for TSMC's N5A Process prior to these developments.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins due to its robust product portfolio that also includes its Electronic Design Solution (EDA) and Fusion Compiler, a key component in efficient chip design.

Many companies, including Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson, have selected Synopsys as the primary EDA partner. Additionally, Fusion Compiler has been deployed at important nodes, such as TSMC N2, TSMC N5A, Samsung SF3 and Intel 18A.

Shares of SNPS have climbed 39.9% year to date.

