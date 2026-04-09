Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $404.94, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips's stock has dropped by 5.27% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synopsys in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.17, down 13.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.25 billion, up 40.29% from the prior-year quarter.

SNPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.43 per share and revenue of $9.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.77% and +36.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Synopsys possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synopsys has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.43, so one might conclude that Synopsys is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SNPS has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. SNPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.