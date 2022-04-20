Synopsys (SNPS) Rolls Out High-Performance NPU IP & Toolchain

Synopsys SNPS recently announced the launch of a new neural processing unit ("NPU") Intellectual Property ("IP") and toolchain that offers industry-leading performance and support for the latest, most complex neural network models. It can deliver up to 3,500 Tera Operations per second ("TOPS") on a single Automotive, Consumer or Data Center system-on-chip ("SoCs") design.

The new ARC NPX6 and NPX6FS NPU IP meet the requirements of artificial intelligence ("AI") applications such as advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), surveillance, digital televisions, and cameras. These applications implement complex neural network models that put high demand on compute and memory resources, often for safety-critical functions.

Synopsys' DesignWare ARC NPX6 NPU IP features up to 96K Media Access Controllers ("MACs") with enhanced utilization, new sparsity features, and a new interconnect for scalability that addresses the demands of real-time computing with ultra-low power consumption for AI applications. With Synopsys' DesignWare ARC EV Processor IP integrated into NU4000 multi-core SoC, the new ARC NPX6 NPU IP is designed to reinforce AI processing capabilities and efficiency to execute models for neural networks. In fact, it can provide over 50 times the performance of the maximum configuration of the ARC EV7x Processor IP.

A single instance of the product can deliver up to 250 TOPS at 1.3 Gigahertz ("GHz") on 5 nanometers ("nm") processes in worst-case conditions or up to 440 TOPS by utilizing new sparsity features that can enhance the performance and decrease energy demands of executing a neural network.

The company's other release, DesignWare ARC NPX6FS NPU IP, delivers all ARC NPX6 features in addition to offering stringent random hardware fault detection and systematic functional safety development flow requirements to achieve up to International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level ("ASIL") D compliance. The processors feature dedicated safety mechanisms for ISO 26262 compliance and address the mixed-criticality and virtualization requirements of next-generation zonal architectures.

The new DesignWare ARC MetaWare MX Development Toolkit optimizes resource utilization by providing a comprehensive compilation environment with automatic neural network algorithm partitioning capability across the MAC resources. It comes with a single toolchain that includes compilers and debugger, neural network software development kit ("SDK"), virtual platforms SDK, runtimes and libraries, and advanced simulation models to accelerate application software development for the NPU IPs.

All three releases are available for lead customers from Apr 20.

In March, the company introduced new interoperability features between its optical design software, CODE V, and illumination design software, LightTools, to enable optical designers to develop a wide range of systems in lesser time and more accurately.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins, courtesy of its robust product portfolio. Growth in the work-and-learn-from-home trend is driving demand for bandwidth. In fact, given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies, and many have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner. Relationships with companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson are a testament to the same.

Synopsys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have climbed 21.3% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET and Gogo GOGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Analog Devices ADI carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks' first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to 81 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 4.5% north to $3.69 per share in the past 90 days.



Arista Networks' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ANET have rallied 62.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gogo's first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to 13 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, Gogo's earnings estimates have moved north by 25% to 65 cents per share in the past 60 days.



Gogo's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 65%. Shares of GOGO have soared 117.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $2.12 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 11 cents to $8.43 per share in the past 30 days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have increased 2.6% in the past year.

