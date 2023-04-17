Synopsys (SNPS) Launches ZeBu Server 5 Emulation System

Synopsys Inc. SNPS recently introduced the first-of-its-kind ZeBu Server 5 emulation system. It can deliver up to 30 billion gates capacity, two times higher throughput and improved energy use with less than half power consumption compared with its predecessor.

The ZeBu Server 5 is the latest addition to Synopsys’ hardware-assisted verification portfolio. The server aims to accelerate the deployment of complex system-on-chips and multi-die systems by addressing the software bring-up, power optimization and debug challenges. Its additional horsepower enhances electronics digital twin capabilities, which enable designers to speed up the development of the production-ready silicon.

More than 400 billion gates of Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 emulation system have been sold all over the world in the first year. Since the emulation system is cloud-native, verification engineers can flexibly scale up and down per their project demands.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. The company’s penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence chip companies is a major growth driver. With the increasing need for enhanced security measures, considering the rising security threats in interconnected systems laden with software, demand for Synopsys’ solutions is shooting up. Robust growth in software-based verification at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies focused on its own in-house design is an upside.

In October 2022, the company, in collaboration with Keysight Technologies, announced the availability of its new millimeter wave radio frequency design flow for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Company’s 16nm FinFET compact technology. In the same month, Synopsys announced the general availability of its Code Sight Standard Edition solution for IntelliJ. It also launched the breakthrough golden signoff ECO solution that addresses lengthy engineering design closure times through a separate deal.

In first-quarter fiscal 2023, the Synopsys Electronic Design Automation segment reported revenues of $874.3 million, gaining 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues jumped 7.2% year over year to $1.36 billion in the last quarter. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, which suggests an increase of 7.7%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have declined 28.5% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Baidu BIDU, Meta Platforms META and Airbnb ABNB, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 39 cents southward to $2.21 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have risen by a penny to $11.54 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have jumped 1.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 5.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 30.8% in the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.