Synopsys (SNPS) Introduces Code Sight Plugin for IntelliJ

Synopsys SNPS recently announced the general availability of its Code Sight Standard Edition plugin for IntelliJ IDEA.

Developed by JetBrains, IntelliJ IDEA is an integrated development environment (IDE) written in Java for developing computer software and applications that are written in Java, Groovy, Kotlin and other Java Virtual Machine-based languages.

The integration of Synopsys’ Code Sight Standard Edition plugin into IntelliJ will enable software developers to quickly find and fix security defects in source code, open-source dependencies, infrastructure-as-code files and more before they commit their codes. Therefore, the Code Sight Standard Edition IDE plugin will help developers address security defects in real time as they code on IntelliJ.

Synopsys believes that the support for IntelliJ will expand the addressable market size of its Code Sight Standard Edition plugin. Citing the 2022 Stack Overflow developer survey report, the company revealed that IntelliJ is one of the most popular IDEs. About 28% of survey respondents have indicated that they either use or are planning to use IntelliJ within the next year.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Developers can use the plugin for free for a 30-day trial period and can download and install it directly from the supported IDE marketplaces. With this move, Synopsys’ Code Sight Standard Edition plugin now supports both IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm IDEs.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins due to its robust product portfolio. Given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies. Many of them have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner.

Earlier this week, Synopsys announced that it produced multiple successful test chip tape-outs on its digital and custom design solutions in collaboration with and certified by Samsung Foundry. The company intends to accelerate Samsung's 3-nanometer (nm) gate-all-around technology adoption for its designs that require optimal power, performance and area.

In July, the company designed a radio frequency (RF) design reference flow and design solution kit on Samsung Foundry's 8 nm RF low-power FinFET process in collaboration with the Pennsylvania-based engineering simulation software developer Ansys ANSS.

In June, Synopsys launched an integrated RF design reference flow solution collaborating with Keysight Technologies KEYS and Ansys for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s TSM N6RF process, which accelerates 5G performance and power efficiency.

The TSMC RF Design Reference Flow comprises Synopsys' Custom Compiler, PrimeSim, StarRC and IC Validator solutions and Keysight's PathWave RFPro for EM simulation. It also includes Ansys' VeloceRF, RaptorX and RaptorH solutions and Totem-SC products.

Currently, Keysight sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Synopsys carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Meanwhile, Ansys has a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold), and Taiwan Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). Shares of KEYS, SNPS, ANSS and TSM have plunged 18.4%, 12.6%, 42.1% and 38.2%, respectively, year to date.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.