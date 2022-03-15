Synopsys (SNPS) CODE V & LightTools Upgraded for Interoperability

Synopsys SNPS recently announced new interoperability features between its optical design software, CODE V, and illumination design software, LightTools. This will enable optical designers to robustly develop a wide range of systems in lesser time and with more accuracy.

Synopsys’ CODE V is the most capable, powerful optical design software in the world. Launched globally in 1975, CODE V's built-in tolerancing is fast and accurate to avoid costly manufacturing errors. It is the dominant software of choice to meet the stringent optimization, analysis and tolerancing demand of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry. It has also been used in the development of revolutionary applications, such as the compact disk player.

CODE V conducts high-fidelity transfer of models to LightTools for illumination, ghost image, and stray light analysis. It is COM-enabled and can be used as a server application for other COM-enabled applications for specialized analysis tasks.

The new feature upgrade in CODE V and LightTools has simplified the task of optical designing while drastically reducing manufacturing costs for the designers. They are now able to optimize imaging and non-imaging aspects of their systems with increased productivity and decreased time.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys’ illumination design software, LightTools, is a 3D optical engineering tool to create illumination designs quickly and accurately, reducing prototype iterations. It supports virtual prototyping, simulation, optimization, and photorealistic renderings of illumination applications. Its design and analysis capabilities, combined with ease of use, support for rapid design iterations, and automatic system optimization, ensure cost-effective illumination designs.

Currently available in the market, the latest versions of CODE V and LightTools are also downloadable from Synopsys’ SolvNetPlus account.

Notably, optical systems design and engineering firm, JOYA Team, has already used an early version of Synopsys’ interoperability feature between CODE V and LightTools to design augmented reality systems.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins owing to robust product portfolio. Growth in work-and-learn from home trend is driving demand for bandwidth. In fact, given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies and many have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner. Relationships with companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson stand as evidence.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Synopsys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SNPS have climbed 18.8% in the past year.

A few other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Analog Devices ADI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to 91 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $3.99 per share in the past 30 days.

AMD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 17%. Shares of AMD have gained 24% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a couple of cents upward to 89 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 44.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to $2.08 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 79 cents to $8.32 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have declined 3.5% in the past year.

