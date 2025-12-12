Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) has turned the corner after a year of uncertainty. The company’s guidance for Q4 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) reveals accelerating integration of its services and stabilization of the business. The news catalyzed numerous price target increases and at least one ratings upgrade, ending a series of negative updates that had been pressuring the market. For Synopsys, headwinds are turning into tailwinds, and significant upside could lie ahead.

Analysts Shift Gears, Begin Lifting SNPS Price Targets

As it stands, MarketBeat tracks 17 analysts who cover SNPS. Their consensus rating for the stock is Moderate Buy, and sentiment is firming following the release.

Recent updates include an upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bank of America and numerous price target revisions. The revisions are the first increases in several quarters, affirming the consensus forecast for approximately 20% upside relative to a critical pivot point, and many of them fall within the high-end range.

Analyst sentiment is likely to keep improving in the upcoming quarters as AI advances and adoption accelerates. Institutions have accumulated the stock aggressively throughout 2025 and are running a $3 balance for each $1 sold.

Institutional activity aligns with the market bottom indicated in Q2, Q3, and Q4, and will likely remain accumulative while the stock trades at such a deep discount. There is some concern about valuation today, with the stock at approximately 33 times its current year earnings, but there is value for buy-and-hold investors. The stock is trading at only 10X its 2035 consensus forecast, which is likely conservative given the industry tailwinds and operational momentum.

Price action is favorable in December. The market is rebounding from a low set early in the month, confirming support at critical levels. Support is consistent with the bottom of a trading range, suggesting a market reversal is in play. The caveat is that the SNPS market is struggling to break through resistance at the moving averages, which may cap gains. If so, SNPS stock will likely retreat to the low end of its range before fresh highs are set. However, a move above the critical resistance target is likely given analyst sentiment, institutional buying, and improving business trends.

Synopsys Has Strong, Solid Quarter: Issues Stable Guidance

Synopsys had a stronger-than-expected quarter, putting analysts' concerns to rest. The company reported $2.37 billion in net revenue, up 44.5%% YOY on the integration of Ansys, a leading engineering simulation software provider.

The company reported strength in products and services, with higher-margin services leading the way, up more than 100%. The margin news was also favorable, with business integration driving cost savings and strengthening the bottom line.

Balance sheet details were also favorable to investors. The highlights reflect the impact of acquisitions, including reduced cash and increased debt.

Still, the company is otherwise healthy—equity improved by more than 200%, more than offsetting a share count increase tied to the Ansys purchase.

Looking ahead, several key catalysts are set to fuel growth in 2026.

These include continued Ansys integration, a partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), and growing end-market demand. The company is planning to launch joint Synopsys-Ansys solutions in the first half, and expects to accelerate Ansys' growth when it does. The partnership with NVIDIA is expected to enhance demand for the products, which are critical to automated design across industries, including AI, mobile, and automotive.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.