Markets
SNPS

Synopsys, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

December 10, 2025 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $448.696 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $1.114 billion, or $7.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $2.255 billion from $1.636 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $448.696 Mln. vs. $1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $7.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.255 Bln vs. $1.636 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.52-$3.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.365-2.415 bln

For the full year, the company expects revenues between $9.560 - $9.660 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $14.32 to $14.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.