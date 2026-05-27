Synopsys, Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.10 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $345.33 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $643.73 million or $3.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $2.27 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.10 Mln. vs. $345.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.27 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.63 To $ 3.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.41 B To $ 2.46 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.72 To $ 14.80 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.62 B To $ 9.70 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.