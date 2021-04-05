Markets
SNPS

Synopsys Enters Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement With Mizuho Markets Americas

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of Synopsys stock. Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 315,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before May 14, 2021, upon completion of the repurchases.

Synopsys noted that the specific number of shares that the company ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular