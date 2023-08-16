News & Insights

Markets
SNPS

Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi As CEO

August 16, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday announced the appointment of Sassine Ghazi as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective on January 1, 2024.

Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO, will transition into the role of Executive Chair of Synopsys' Board of Directors.

"I am ecstatic about Sassine's transition into the CEO role," said Aart. "With 25 years of his career at Synopsys, Sassine embodies our values and culture, has driven very innovative technology, has strong operational experience in running our company, and has built deep, trusting relationships with our customers and partners. At heart, Sassine is a profoundly positive person with a 'Yes, if…' mindset, a results-oriented approach, stellar people leadership skills, and a deep passion for customers. With his outstanding track record and great talents, I'm excited about Sassine's transition into the CEO role!"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.