Synopsys Acquires Code Dx For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that it has acquired Code Dx, a provider of an application security risk management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and remediation of software vulnerabilities. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Headquartered in Northport, New York, the acquisition also adds a team of R&D engineers experienced in vulnerability correlation and integrating security testing activity across the entire software development pipeline, Synopsys said.

Prior to the acquisition, Code Dx was a valued member of the Synopsys Technology Alliance Partner program. As part of that partnership, Synopsys has worked closely with Code Dx to support their integrations within the Synopsys product portfolio.

