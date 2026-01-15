Markets
SAP

Syngenta Partners With SAP SE To Deploy AI-assisted Tools Enterprise-wide

January 15, 2026 — 05:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) and Syngenta announced a multi-year strategic technology partnership to accelerate AI-assisted innovation across Syngenta's global operations. The partnership will embed artificial intelligence at the core of Syngenta's enterprise, modernizing operations and enabling accelerated innovation through advanced data analytics across the business.

Syngenta's transformation will begin with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions, modernizing core operations across the value-chain. Through SAP Business Data Cloud, Syngenta will create a unified, more secure, and scalable data foundation essential for real-time decision-making and AI integration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SAP
SYT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.