Syndax Pharma Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharma (SNDX) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$94.17 million, or -$1.10 per share. This compares with -$72.47 million, or -$1.00 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Syndax Pharma earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$94.17 Mln. vs. -$72.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.10 vs. -$1.00 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.