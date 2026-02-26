Syndax Pharma Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharma (SNDX) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$68.01 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$68.01 million, or -$0.78 per share. This compares with -$94.17 million, or -$1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 794.9% to $68.73 million from $7.68 million last year.

Syndax Pharma earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

