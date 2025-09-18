Synchrony Teams Up With Audibel to Expand Financing for Hearing Care

Synchrony Financial SYF recently announced a strategic partnership with Audibel to make affordable financing options for hearing care more accessible throughout the United States. Through this collaboration, SYF’s CareCredit credit card and installment loan solutions will be offered at over 1,000 Audibel retail locations and online, offering patients more flexibility in managing the costs of their audiology needs, including hearing exams, devices and accessories.

The demand for hearing health support is on the rise. Per SYF’s recent consumer survey, less than 10% of participants visited an audiologist for treatment in the past year, even though one in five respondents reported possible symptoms of hearing loss. One major hurdle is cost, which often leads patients to postpone treatment until their symptoms become more severe.

CareCredit, which is already accepted at more than 11,000 audiology and hearing clinics across the nation, is set to become Audibel’s first-look financing option. In addition to the card, SYF is rolling out installment plans that range from 12 to 60 months, allowing patients to manage their expenses more comfortably.

Looking ahead, this partnership could serve as a blueprint for other specialty healthcare sectors, where issues like affordability and access continue to pose significant challenges. For SYF, it opens the door to a stronger foothold in health financing, while for Audibel, it enhances the value proposition for patients seeking both cutting-edge technology and practical payment options.

SYF has been steadily expanding its presence in healthcare, retail and digital spaces. By leveraging its extensive customer network and building partnerships, the company is solidifying its position as a key player in point-of-sale financing and integrated payment solutions.

SYF Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Synchrony shares have rallied 46.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 17.5%.



SYF’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG and Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current-year earnings of $7.67 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction. Houlihan Lokey beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, implying 13.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s current-year earnings of $4.10 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Heritage Insurance beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 360.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $842.2 million, calling for 3.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadian Asset Management’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Acadian Asset Management beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 15.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $620.9 million, calling for 22.8% year-over-year growth.

