Synchrony Partners With Adobe Commerce to Enhance Merchant Financing

In a strategic move to empower online merchants, Synchrony Financial SYF announced its partnership with Adobe Commerce to enhance the digital commerce landscape. This collaboration is designed to boost e-commerce growth by enabling flexible payment options at checkout.

It marks a pivotal step forward in the world of digital commerce and fintech. Synchrony’s set of credit solutions, ranging from extended-term credit cards to pay-later installment financing, will now be accessible to a wide merchant base of Adobe Commerce. This collaboration will benefit both companies as it will increase customer affordability, and enhance cart conversion rates and order size.

With financing options seamlessly integrated into the shopping experience, sellers can provide instant credit decisions and payment plans that align with what consumers want in today’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) world. Plus, at a time when consumer spending habits are changing, this integration offers a much-needed solution. The flexibility in financing can really help shoppers, especially when it makes it easier to afford high-priced items.

In conclusion, this partnership showcases a changing retail landscape where financing solutions play a crucial role, not just behind the scenes but right at the forefront of customer interaction and business expansion. It’s a smart, progressive step that places both Synchrony and Adobe Commerce right at the crossroads of technology, finance and customer experience. With rising demand for BNPL and growing macroeconomic and consumer spending concerns, the partnership is expected to garner immense value.

SYF Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, Synchrony shares have declined 15.1%, narrower than the industry’s average of 16.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC, Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT and Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atlanticus’ current-year earnings is pegged at $6.17 per share, up from 29.4% a year ago. Atlanticus beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.41%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at nearly $1.5 billion, which indicates a 10.8% year-over-year jump.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oportun’s 2025 earnings implies 65.3% year-over-year growth. In the past two months, Oportun has witnessed four upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 209.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadian’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.89 per share, implying 4.7% year-over-year growth. In the past week, Acadian has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for the current-year revenues suggests a 7.8% year-over-year increase.



