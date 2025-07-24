Synchrony Financial Q2 Earnings Rise

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reported Q2 2025 earnings on July 22nd, posting net earnings of $967 million ($2.50 per diluted share), return on average assets of 3.2%, and return on tangible common equity of 28.3% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin expanded to 14.8%, and management highlighted renewed and new partnerships with Amazon and Walmart OnePay, plus early signals of improvement in portfolio credit quality and consumer activity.

The following analysis dissects critical business drivers, portfolio credit inflection points, and forward capital deployment guidance impacting the long-term investment outlook.

Walmart's OnePay and Amazon renewals propel partner engine

Synchrony secured an exclusive new credit card partnership with Walmart and OnePay, and extended its longstanding Amazon relationship, both key contributors to the company’s claim of renewing or adding over 15 partners. The Walmart program will launch both a private label and general purpose card fully embedded in the OnePay app, with the financial structure targeting improved portfolio credit losses compared to the company’s prior Walmart arrangement.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with OnePay, a leading consumer fintech to exclusively power a new industry-leading credit card program with Walmart, one of the most iconic and largest retailers in the world. Together, we will leverage our respective expertise to launch a general purpose card and a private label card, both featuring a seamless digital experience embedded inside the OnePay app and compelling value propositions. We expect the program to launch this fall and are excited to deliver even greater innovation and choice to better serve the millions of consumers that seek to maximize our purchasing power. Synchrony's new relationship with Amazon builds on more than 15 years of collaboration and financing innovation, which is why we are also proud to announce our recently completed launch of Synchrony Pay Later at Amazon."

— Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer

Securing both new and renewed anchor programs with retail behemoths strengthens Synchrony’s distribution moat and ensures multi-year receivables runway.

Portfolio credit metrics beat industry and historical benchmarks

Quarter-end credit indicators, including 30-plus day delinquencies at 4.18% and net charge-offs at 5.7%, were both below pre-pandemic averages, with net charge-offs down 72 basis points year-over-year and 11% sequentially.

Management attributes this outperformance to successful credit tightening measures initiated between mid-2023 and early 2024, which drove higher payment rates (16.3%, up 30 basis points year-over-year), a greater super-prime mix, and a sequential reserve release of $265 million.

Superior portfolio credit outcomes position Synchrony to accelerate targeted loan growth by cautiously reopening credit standards, while maintaining strong risk-adjusted returns and minimizing downside exposure if macro uncertainty increases.

Synchrony signals renewed focus on capital returns and technology spend

Synchrony ended the quarter with $21.8 million in liquid assets (9% increase year-over-year) and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.6% (up 100 basis points year-over-year).

Additionally, it returned $614 million to shareholders, consisting of $500 million in share repurchases and $114 million in dividends.

Nearly three-quarters of new exempt headcount year-to-date is concentrated in IT and strategic initiatives, including deployment of generative AI in both internal workflows and digital marketplace products.

"We bought back half the shares over the last 10 years. So it's not lost on us that we have excess capital today, and we are actively looking to deploy it. … We're investing in a number of areas right now. I think about it in a few big buckets. Obviously, big efficiency opportunity across the company. … We've developed and launched an internal, what we call Synchrony GPT, really gives access to all employees … to leverage GenAI in their day-to-day jobs."

— Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer

The combination of robust ongoing capital return, capacity for inorganic growth, and accelerated digital product innovation enables SYF to differentiate on both efficiency and value proposition while capturing new business at scale.

Looking Ahead

Management expects net interest margin (non-GAAP) to average 15.6% in H2 2025, with net revenue of $15 billion-$15.3 billion and an efficiency ratio of 32%-33%.

Credit loss rate guidance is narrowed to 5.6%-5.8%, within the long-term 5.5%-6.0% underwriting target, and loan receivables are projected to be flat year-over-year amid lingering effects of prior credit tightening.

The Walmart OnePay program, Amazon Pay Later, and recently loosened credit standards are anticipated to drive loan growth and purchase volume beginning in 2026, with tangible book value per share up 18% year-over-year.

