Synchronoss Technologies Launches Capsyl Cloud™ to Empower Mobile Operators with Turn-Key Personal Cloud Solutions

Synchronoss launched Capsyl Cloud, a turn-key personal cloud platform for mobile operators, enhancing user engagement and monetization opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Synchronoss Technologies has launched Capsyl Cloud™, a turn-key personal cloud platform aimed at mobile operators and broadband service providers. This new solution allows providers to quickly and easily deploy secure, scalable personal cloud services that can generate revenue, featuring advanced AI capabilities for organizing and enhancing digital content such as photos and videos. Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile operator, is the first to implement Capsyl Cloud, offering it to millions of customers. This platform enhances user experience by combining storage with intelligent tools, ensuring data security and compliance. Synchronoss expects strong demand for Capsyl Cloud across Southeast Asia, as operators seek innovative solutions to drive revenue and improve customer loyalty.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Capsyl Cloud™, a turn-key personal cloud platform, expands Synchronoss's offerings and enhances its position in the cloud solutions market.

Successful beta testing and deployment with Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile network operator, demonstrate immediate market traction for Capsyl Cloud.

The platform allows for minimal capital expenditure and rapid deployment for service providers, enabling them to launch competitive cloud services quickly.

AI-powered features in Capsyl Cloud enhance user experience and engagement, potentially driving customer loyalty and increasing revenue for service providers.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of current partnerships beyond Telkomsel, which may raise concerns about the breadth of market adoption and reliance on a single operator.

The press release does not include specific information regarding pricing models or competitive positioning against established competitors in the cloud service space, which may suggest a lack of clear market strategy.

While the technology has been in beta testing, the release does not provide details on user feedback or performance metrics, which may lead to questions about the platform's readiness for widespread deployment.

FAQ

What is Capsyl Cloud™?

Capsyl Cloud™ is a turn-key personal cloud platform by Synchronoss designed for mobile operators and broadband service providers to launch cloud services.

How does Capsyl Cloud enhance user experience?

Capsyl Cloud offers AI-powered tools for smarter organization, content discovery, and memory management across all devices, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Who is the first operator to deploy Capsyl Cloud?

Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile network operator, is the first to deploy Capsyl Cloud for its prepaid and post-paid subscribers.

What are the business benefits of using Capsyl Cloud?

Capsyl Cloud allows service providers to monetize cloud services quickly, with minimal investment while ensuring high scalability and flexibility in offerings.

How does Capsyl Cloud ensure data security?

Capsyl Cloud adheres to the highest industry standards for data security and privacy, keeping user content protected and compliant across devices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,389 shares for an estimated $341,802 .

. MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,277 shares for an estimated $240,325 .

. LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,842 shares for an estimated $69,095

PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $48,002

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Empowering Mobile Operators and Service Providers to





Rapidly Launch and Monetize Consumer Cloud Services





BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader in personal cloud solutions, today introduced Capsyl Cloud™, a new turn-key personal cloud platform designed for mobile operators and broadband service providers worldwide. Capsyl Cloud expands Synchronoss’s cloud portfolio, enabling service providers to launch secure, scalable, and revenue-generating personal cloud services with minimal deployment time.





Synchronoss will showcase live demonstrations of Capsyl Cloud at MWC Barcelona in Executive Suite [3A19EX], providing a first-hand look at how operators can rapidly deploy and monetize branded cloud services.





Capsyl Cloud is a secure, cross-platform personal cloud solution that allows users to store, manage, and protect their digital content across all devices—including photos, videos, documents, audio, contacts, and messages. With seamless integration across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, Capsyl Cloud provides a consistent, hassle-free user experience.





Capsyl Cloud goes beyond storage—it leverages AI-powered tools to enhance how users organize, relive, and optimize their digital memories. Advanced AI capabilities include:









Memories



– AI-curated memories that automatically surface meaningful photos and videos.



– AI-curated memories that automatically surface meaningful photos and videos.





Intelligent Search & Organization



– AI powered categorization and metadata tagging for effortless content discovery.



– AI powered categorization and metadata tagging for effortless content discovery.





Content Cleanup & Space Saver



– Detects duplicates, blurry images, and redundant files to free up storage.



– Detects duplicates, blurry images, and redundant files to free up storage.





Genius AI Tools



– Enhances images, upscales resolution, restores color, and applies dynamic visual effects.







By integrating these AI-driven capabilities, Capsyl Cloud offers a smarter, more compelling personal cloud experience—helping users engage with their memories in new ways.





Capsyl Cloud has been refined through extensive beta testing since 2022, leveraging the proven technology, scalability, and infrastructure of





Synchronoss Personal Cloud





—the trusted white-label cloud solution used by service providers, supporting over 11 million users worldwide.





A turn-key platform, Capsyl Cloud requires minimal capital expenditure, allowing service providers to easily deploy a proven, feature-rich, and highly scalable personal cloud solution. It significantly accelerates time to market to introduce a personal cloud solution as a complement to other voice, data, and value-added services. Capsyl Cloud also offers the flexibility to deploy and monetize personal cloud services through tiered storage plans, bundles, freemium and premium offerings.





"Mobile operators worldwide are looking for new ways to differentiate, drive revenue, and enhance customer loyalty," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "Capsyl Cloud provides a powerful, turn-key solution that allows service providers to rapidly launch premium personal cloud services—without the burden of heavy infrastructure investment. As digital content consumption accelerates, we’re excited to help operators capture this growing demand and deliver a seamless, secure cloud experience for users to protect and relive their most treasured moments."





Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile network operator, is the first to deploy Capsyl Cloud, making this solution available to millions of Telkomsel’s prepaid and post-paid subscribers. Lesley Simpson, VP Digital Lifestyle at Telkomsel, stated, "Telkomsel is always striving to provide a range of cloud solutions that make our customers' daily lives easier. With Capsyl Cloud Storage by Synchronoss, customers can store and manage their photos, videos, and other important content more securely and conveniently. We hope this service will be a practical solution for those who want to ensure their precious memories are well-preserved and can be easily shared at any time."





Following Telkomsel’s successful deployment, Synchronoss anticipates strong demand for Capsyl Cloud in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Operators in these regions are actively seeking revenue-generating cloud services to increase ARPU, reduce churn, and strengthen customer engagement.





Capsyl Cloud adheres to the highest industry standards for data security, privacy, and compliance, ensuring that user content remains protected and accessible across devices.







Learn More:









Capsyl Cloud on Synchronoss:







www.synchronoss.com/capsyl











Official Capsyl Website:







www.capsyl.com











Follow Capsyl Cloud on Social Media:









Instagram:







Capsyl_Cloud











LinkedIn:







Capsyl Showcase











TikTok:







@CapsylCloud











Capsyl Indonesia:







Capsyl Indonesia Portal











About Synchronoss







Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at





www.synchronoss.com





.







Media Relations Contact:







Domenick Cilea





Springboard









dcilea@springboardpr.com













Investor Relations Contact:









Brian Denyeau / Ryan Gardella





ICR INC.









brian.denyeau@icrinc.com













ryan.gardella@icrinc.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.