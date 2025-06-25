Synchronoss Technologies Achieves EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification for Enhanced Data Protection

Synchronoss Technologies obtains EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework certification, enhancing its compliance and international data protection efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced its certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), which allows U.S. organizations to handle personal data from the EU in compliance with privacy regulations like the GDPR. This certification underscores Synchronoss's commitment to international privacy standards and positions the company as a trusted partner for Tier 1 telecom operators globally. Jeff Miller, the CEO, emphasized that the achievement enhances their global compliance framework and affirms their mission to provide secure cloud solutions. Mark Denihan, the Chief Privacy Officer, noted that the DPF certification reflects their dedication to responsible data governance, assuring European partners that their data transfers are conducted with integrity and transparency. This certification adds to Synchronoss's existing credentials, enhancing its robust global privacy infrastructure.

Potential Positives

Synchronoss achieved certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, enhancing its credibility and trustworthiness as a data management provider.

The certification aligns with European privacy laws, allowing Synchronoss to facilitate compliant cross-border data transfers, which is critical for serving global partners, particularly in the EU.

The announcement underscores Synchronoss's commitment to international privacy standards and positions it favorably among Tier 1 telecom operators as a responsible data governance partner.

The achievement adds to Synchronoss’s existing suite of global certifications, reinforcing its robust privacy infrastructure and dedication to data protection.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on compliance and certifications, which could suggest past issues with data privacy that required rectification to meet current standards.

Achieving DPF certification implies that the company may have previously lacked sufficient safeguards for transatlantic data transfers, raising concerns about its prior data protection practices.

The emphasis on regulatory compliance could indicate that the company is under scrutiny for its data governance practices, potentially affecting its reputation among stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework?

The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF) is a transatlantic mechanism that ensures compliant personal data transfer from the EU to U.S. organizations.

How does Synchronoss demonstrate its commitment to data privacy?

Synchronoss has achieved DPF certification, reinforcing its dedication to international privacy standards and responsible data governance practices.

What are the benefits of DPF certification for Synchronoss?

DPF certification provides legally enforceable safeguards for personal data transfer and enhances Synchronoss's position as a trusted telecom partner.

What other certifications does Synchronoss hold?

In addition to DPF certification, Synchronoss holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and independent privacy validation through TRUST/e.

How can I view Synchronoss’s DPF certification?

You can view Synchronoss’s DPF certification by visiting the U.S. Department of Commerce registry at https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,574 shares for an estimated $429,148 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,535 shares for an estimated $62,616 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,938 shares for an estimated $39,029 .

. LAURIE HARRIS sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $33,624

LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,861 shares for an estimated $31,867.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms for telecoms, today announced that it has achieved certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF)



,



administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce.





The DPF is a transatlantic data transfer mechanism that enables U.S.-based organizations to receive and process personal data from the European Union in compliance with European privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The framework provides robust safeguards, enforcement mechanisms, and redress options to ensure personal data remains protected when transferred outside the EU.





The DPF certification reinforces Synchronoss’s longstanding commitment to international privacy standards and strengthens its position as a trusted partner to Tier 1 telecom operators around the world.





“Privacy and data protection are foundational to our mission as a white label cloud provider,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “Achieving DPF certification builds on our global compliance framework and reinforces our promise to deliver secure, scalable, and consumer friendly cloud solutions that meet the highest standards of trust.”





“Our DPF certification reflects more than regulatory alignment, it demonstrates our steadfast dedication to responsible data governance,” added Mark Denihan, Chief Privacy Officer at Synchronoss. “For our European partners, the Data Privacy Framework provides assurance that cross-border transfers of personal data are conducted with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability, values that are a hallmark of Synchronoss’s global commitment to trusted data practices.”







A Foundation of Trust







The EU-U.S. DPF establishes legally enforceable safeguards for the transfer of personal data of EU individuals to certified U.S. organizations. This is particularly vital in the European landscape, where digital sovereignty and ethical data stewardship are paramount. Synchronoss’s successful certification affirms its ability to manage both HR and non-HR data responsibly in cross-border contexts, supporting the data privacy expectations of global partners.





With the addition of the DPF certification, Synchronoss further strengthens its comprehensive compliance framework. This achievement adds to Synchronoss’s established suite of global credentials, including SOC 2 Type II for data security and integrity, ISO 27001 for information security management, and independent privacy validation through TRUST/e. Collectively, these certifications reflect a proactive and sustained investment in data protection and a robust global privacy infrastructure.







To view Synchronoss’s DPF certification, visit the U.S. Department of Commerce registry:









https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov











For more information about Synchronoss and its global privacy and compliance commitments, visit:



www.synchronoss.com/cloud-security/









About Synchronoss







Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at



www.synchronoss.com



.







Media Relations Contact:







Domenick Cilea





Springboard







dcilea@springboardpr.com











Investor Relations Contact:









Ryan Gardella





ICR INC.







ryan.gardella@icrinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.