Synaptics Unveils Next-Generation Edge AI and Wireless Solutions at Embedded World 2025

Synaptics announces advanced microcontroller and wireless SoC innovations for ultra-low-power IoT devices at Embedded World 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Synaptics Incorporated will showcase its innovations in Edge AI and wireless connectivity at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 11-13. The company will unveil a new family of microcontroller units and wireless systems-on-chips designed for ultra-low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices, featuring contextually-aware AI and reliable connectivity. These solutions aim to enhance applications such as smartwatches, audio devices, and factory automation with functionalities like predictive maintenance and improved security. Attendees can visit Booth 4A-259 for demonstrations showcasing various collaborative projects, including AI-enabled systems for both consumer and industrial use, as well as advanced display technologies for automotive applications. Synaptics emphasizes its commitment to advancing AI at the Edge, improving user interactions with intelligent connected devices across various environments.

Potential Positives

Synaptics is showcasing a new family of microcontroller units (MCUs) and wireless systems-on-chips (SoCs) specifically designed for ultra-low-power IoT devices, indicating innovation and responsiveness to market demand.

The introduction of contextually aware AI capabilities and reliable wireless connectivity in their products could attract a wider range of applications and partners, enhancing the company's market position.

Demonstrations at Embedded World with key partners such as Leedarson and the Fraunhofer Institute highlight a strong collaborative effort in developing advanced IoT solutions, which can lead to increased credibility and visibility in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details about the practical applications or performance metrics of the new products, which may lead to skepticism about their effectiveness and utility in real-world scenarios.

The announcement emphasizes the new technology's capabilities but lacks competitive analysis or differentiation from existing products in the market, potentially weakening its impact.

The press release invites attendees to the event but does not provide any compelling reasons for stakeholders or potential clients to prioritize visiting their booth over competitors’ offerings.

FAQ

What will Synaptics showcase at Embedded World 2025?

Synaptics will showcase innovations in Edge AI and wireless connectivity, including new microcontroller units and wireless systems-on-chips for IoT devices.

Where can I find Synaptics at Embedded World 2025?

Join Synaptics at Booth #4A-259 from March 11-13 at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany.

What types of devices will Synaptics' new products support?

The new products will support smartwatches, wearables, consumer audio, appliances, security cameras, and industrial automation systems.

How does Synaptics' technology enhance IoT applications?

Synaptics’ technology offers ultra-low-power processing, contextually aware AI, and reliable wireless connectivity, enabling cognitive IoT applications.

Who can I contact for more information about Synaptics' products?

For inquiries, you can email press@synaptics.com or contact media representatives for further details.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $317,939 .

. KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NUREMBERG, Germany, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) will showcase its latest innovations in Edge AI and wireless connectivity at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, unveiling a new family of microcontroller units (MCUs) and a new family of wireless systems-on-chips (SoCs) designed for a wide range of ultra-low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices that exhibit contextually-aware artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-reliable connectivity.





For IoT system designers, they will be able to combine ultra-low-power (ULP), multimodal processing, contextually aware AI, and excellent wireless rate-over-range with reliable interoperability, all with surprisingly low system cost, opening the door to an array of cognitive IoT applications and intuitive user experiences.





The devices that Synaptics’ new products will support include smartwatches and other wearables, consumer audio, appliances, security cameras, asset trackers, and factory automation systems, with the opportunity to add powerful functions such as predictive maintenance, and enhanced security.







At EW2025?







Join us







in Booth #4A-259 to learn about our advances in Edge AI, wireless connectivity, and automotive display technologies. Email







press@synaptics.com







for an appointment.







Engineers from Synaptics will be on hand throughout Embedded World to describe new products, capabilities, and features. In-booth demonstrations will include:







An illustration of the concept and the value of contextually aware AI, with partners Leedarson, a provider of IoT devices for the home, and the Fraunhofer Institute



An illustration of the concept and the value of contextually aware AI, with partners Leedarson, a provider of IoT devices for the home, and the Fraunhofer Institute



A demonstration of AI hubs with partner Arcadyan, a provider of 5G, DOCSIS, and Wi-Fi 6 home routers



A demonstration of AI hubs with partner Arcadyan, a provider of 5G, DOCSIS, and Wi-Fi 6 home routers



A demonstration of AI-enabled industrial vision systems with partner Arcturus, a specialist in machine vision



A demonstration of AI-enabled industrial vision systems with partner Arcturus, a specialist in machine vision



An introduction to the concept of AI-enabled Wi-Fi sensing, which makes Wi-Fi more than a mere data pipeline







Synaptics engineers will also demonstrate an automotive dashboard display with local dimming for high contrast and Knob-on-Display capability. This demo is based on the company’s new SB7900 SmartBridge™ advanced automotive display processor integrated with its touch and display controllers, touch sense, and display driver technologies.





Join Synaptics at Embedded World 2025 at booth 4A-259 from March 11-13 for an exclusive look at the technologies driving the future of the IoT. Engage with expert engineers and discover how edge AI is transforming ultra-low-power devices.







About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Facebook



, or visit



www.synaptics.com



.







Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.







For further information, please contact:







Media Contact







Patrick Mannion





Synaptics





+1-631-678-1015







patrick.mannion@synaptics.com







Danielle Burness





Senior Account Manager





Publitek Ltd.







danielle.burness@publitek.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.