Synaptics Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):

Earnings: -$55.6 million in Q1 vs. $64.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.43 in Q1 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.3 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $237.7 million in Q1 vs. $448.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $220 to $250 Mln

