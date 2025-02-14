Synaptics to Grant Restricted Stock Unit Awards to New Employees Following Broadcom Asset Purchase

Synaptics to grant 1,006,506 RSUs to 104 new employees following Broadcom asset purchase, enhancing Edge AI strategy.

Synaptics Incorporated announced that on February 17, 2025, it will grant restricted stock unit (RSU) awards to 104 new employees who joined the company following its asset purchase from Broadcom Inc., which was finalized on January 30, 2025. This move is part of a strategy to enhance Synaptics' Edge AI capabilities, alongside a licensing agreement with Broadcom for advanced technology in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS for IoT and Android systems. The RSU awards total 1,006,506 units, intended as an inducement for the employees' acceptance of their new roles, with a vesting schedule spread over two years. Synaptics highlighted its commitment to innovation in AI and connected devices, shaping the future of technology.

Potential Positives

Synaptics is enhancing its workforce by awarding 1,006,506 restricted stock units to 104 new employees, demonstrating a commitment to attract talent following a significant asset purchase transaction.

The licensing agreement with Broadcom provides Synaptics with access to advanced technologies including Wi-Fi 8, ultra-wideband, and next-generation GPS/GNSS, bolstering its Edge AI strategy.

The inducement awards for new employees are structured to replace Broadcom equity awards, indicating a strategic alignment and continuity in talent retention.

Potential Negatives

The granting of 1,006,506 RSUs to new employees as part of an inducement plan raises concerns about the company's reliance on attracting talent through significant equity awards, potentially signaling difficulty in acquiring or retaining employees without such incentives.

The necessity to substitute Broadcom equity awards with RSUs may indicate that the company is facing challenges in offering competitive compensation packages, which could affect employee morale and stability.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from the asset purchase transaction, suggesting a lack of confidence in future performance.

FAQ

What are RSU awards being granted for at Synaptics?

The RSU awards are granted to new employees from the Broadcom asset purchase transaction as an inducement for their acceptance of employment.

When is Synaptics granting RSU awards?

Synaptics will grant RSU awards on February 17, 2025, to 104 newly hired employees.

What is the vesting schedule for the RSU awards?

Fifty percent of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly thereafter until fully vested.

How many RSUs are being awarded?

A total of 1,006,506 RSUs will be awarded as part of the inducement plan.

What is Synaptics known for?

Synaptics is known for driving innovation in AI at the Edge, focusing on intelligent connected devices for various environments.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,843 shares for an estimated $548,179 .

. KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) today announced that on February 17, 2025, it will grant restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards to new employees who joined Synaptics in connection with the previously announced asset purchase transaction between Synaptics and Broadcom Inc. which closed on January 30, 2025. Pursuant to that transaction, Synaptics also entered into a licensing agreement with Broadcom that includes Broadcom’s Wi-Fi



®



8, ultra-wideband, Wi-Fi 7, advanced Bluetooth



®



, and next-generation GPS/GNSS products and technology for the IoT and Android™ ecosystem, further accelerating Synaptics’ Edge AI strategy.





“We are excited to welcome our new team members to Synaptics and look forward to building a bright and successful future together,” said Venkat Kodavati, SVP Wireless Products Group.





The RSU awards will be granted to these 104 newly hired non-executive employees under Synaptics’ 2025 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The aggregate number of RSUs awarded will be 1,006,506 and are being made as a substitution of Broadcom equity awards and are being granted as a material inducement to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Synaptics. The Plan and the RSU awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors.





Fifty percent of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining fifty percent will vest quarterly thereafter until fully vested on the second anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employees’ continued service with the Company through the relevant vesting dates. The RSU awards also are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the inducement award agreement covering the RSU awards.







About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Facebook





, or visit





www.synaptics.com





.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that the Company or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations or various assumptions. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including risks related to our ability to consummate and realize anticipated benefits from the transaction and our ability to grow sales and expand into the serviceable wireless market as expected, and other risks as identified in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and other risks as identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission reports. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim ​the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.





Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.





For further information, please contact:





Investor Relations





Munjal Shah





Synaptics





+1-408-518-7639







munjal.shah@synaptics.com







Media Contact





Patrick Mannion





Synaptics





+1-631-678-1015







patrick.mannion@synaptics.com









