Synaptics Expands Veros™ Triple Combo Connectivity Portfolio with Launch of SYN461x Ultra-Low-Power SoCs for IoT Applications

Synaptics launched the SYN461x family of ultra-low-power SoCs for IoT, enhancing wireless connectivity and system integration.

Quiver AI Summary

Synaptics Incorporated has introduced the SYN461x family of ultra-low-power systems on chip (SoCs) as an extension of its Veros Triple Combo connectivity portfolio, designed for embedded Edge AI Internet of Things (IoT) applications. These SoCs support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee/Thread technologies, optimized for power, size, and rapid market delivery, while also ensuring high performance and interoperability. Target applications include wearables, smart home devices, and industrial automation. The SYN461x offers advanced features like precise distance measurement with Bluetooth Channel Sounding and support for Matter standards. Synaptics aims to leverage this product line to capture opportunities in the estimated $3.2 billion market for low-power IoT devices. The SYN461x products are currently available for implementation.

Potential Positives

The launch of the SYN461x family enhances Synaptics' Veros™ Triple Combo connectivity portfolio, further solidifying its position in the ultra-low-power IoT market.

The SYN461x SoCs are designed for a broad range of applications (including consumer and industrial), showcasing versatility and addressing diverse connectivity needs in the IoT landscape.

This new family of products is positioned to tap into a ~$3.2 billion market opportunity, potentially increasing the company's revenue streams.

The integration of advanced features such as Matter compliance and low-power Bluetooth capabilities positions Synaptics as a competitive player in the evolving IoT market.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that could mislead investors regarding the actual performance and benefits of the SYN461x family.

The company highlights a significant market opportunity of ~$3.2 billion but does not provide detailed plans or strategies on how they intend to capture this market, potentially indicating a lack of clarity in their business strategy.

There is an absence of competitive analysis or differentiation from existing products in the market, which could raise concerns about the product’s ability to stand out in a crowded space.

FAQ

What is the SYN461x family of SoCs?

The SYN461x family consists of ultra-low-power systems on chip optimized for IoT applications and various wireless connectivity standards.

What are the key features of the SYN461x?

Key features include tri-band Wi-Fi support, low-power Bluetooth/BLE, Zigbee/Thread compatibility, and an integrated processor for power efficiency.

How does the SYN461x benefit IoT applications?

The SYN461x provides reliable connectivity, extended battery life, and maximized range, making it suitable for diverse IoT applications.

Where can I learn more about Synaptics' connectivity solutions?

Visit Synaptics’ website or attend EW2025 at Booth #4A-259 for detailed information on current advancements in wireless connectivity.

Is the SYN461x available now?

Yes, the SYN461x family is available for purchase as of now. Contact your local sales representative for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $317,939 .

. KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) has extended its award-winning



Veros



™ Triple Combo connectivity portfolio with the



SYN461x



family of ultra-low-power (ULP) Wi-Fi® 2.4/5/6 GHz, Bluetooth® 6.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee®/Thread®) systems on chip (SoCs). Designed for the embedded Edge AI Internet of Things (IoT), the SYN461x is optimized for power, system integration, size, and rapid time to market while delivering Veros’ characteristic outstanding rate-over-range performance and seamless interoperability. The versatile Matter-compliant SoCs offer advanced Bluetooth features, such as Channel Sounding and LE Audio—including Auracast™. The SYN461x specifically targets consumer and industrial applications and is tailored for devices such as wearables, smart watches, audio speakers and headsets, home appliances, security cameras, asset trackers, and factory automation.







At EW2025?







Join us







in Booth #4A-259 to learn about our advances in wireless connectivity, Edge AI, and automotive display technologies. Email







press@synaptics.com







for an appointment.









Launched



in 2024, Veros Seamless Intelligent Connectivity encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise. It encompasses Synaptics’ entire wireless portfolio of proven solutions characterized by performance, interoperability, coexistence, power efficiency, and bill of materials integration. Veros features built-in support for Synaptics



Astra



™, the AI-Native compute platform for the IoT.





“The SYN461x family is a breakthrough addition to our Veros portfolio,” said Vineet Ganju, VP of Wireless Product Marketing at Synaptics. “The SoCs are our first in a series designed from the ground up for ULP embedded Edge AI IoT applications. We believe their low-power architecture, software support, and low-density packaging extend our broad-market reach and position us to share in a ~$3.2 billion



1



market opportunity.





“The degree of versatility required to meet the unique connectivity needs of the diaspora of diverse low-power IoT applications demands a high degree of domain expertise,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “Ultra-low-power and highly flexible solutions such as the SYN461x make a solid case for discrete, targeted, wireless SoCs in markets where more options are needed.”







Technical highlights







The SYN461x family extends Synaptics’ Triple Combo series into ULP, highly optimized IoT applications where it delivers reliable connectivity of up to 50 Mbps while extending battery life and maximizing range. Features include:







Up to tri-band 1×1 Wi-Fi support across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz with power-optimized architecture



Up to tri-band 1×1 Wi-Fi support across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz with power-optimized architecture



Low-power Bluetooth/BLE—with Channel Sounding for precise distance measurement



Low-power Bluetooth/BLE—with Channel Sounding for precise distance measurement



IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) with Matter support for seamless interoperability across popular low-power networks



IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) with Matter support for seamless interoperability across popular low-power networks



Integrated Tx/Rx switch, LNAs, and PAs that reduce area BOM and system cost while simplifying design by only requiring a direct antenna connection



Integrated Tx/Rx switch, LNAs, and PAs that reduce area BOM and system cost while simplifying design by only requiring a direct antenna connection



Low-pin-count WLBGA package option for low-cost, plated-through-hole (PTH) PCBs (25% reduction in typical board cost)



Low-pin-count WLBGA package option for low-cost, plated-through-hole (PTH) PCBs (25% reduction in typical board cost)



An integrated processor that offloads the host application processor to help minimize system power consumption



An integrated processor that offloads the host application processor to help minimize system power consumption



Secure Boot to help ensure system integrity













Availability







The SYN461x family is available now. For more information:







About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Facebook





, or visit





www.synaptics.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the company’s current expectations and projections related to the anticipated performance and benefits of the



Veros



™ Triple Combo connectivity portfolio products and technology, including the SYN461x. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the company’s ability to successfully offer these product solutions to new markets, including the Wi-Fi and BT connectivity broad market; the company’s expectations regarding technology and strategic investments and the anticipated timing or benefits thereof; and other risks as identified in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’ Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business” sections of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and other risks as identified from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports. For any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the company claims ​the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.







Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.







For further information, please contact:







Media Contact







Patrick Mannion





Synaptics





+1-631-678-1015







patrick.mannion@synaptics.com









1



Combined Omdia and Synaptics estimates (refer to “





Synaptics Investor Day







Presentation





-





September 7, 2023





-





Slide 22



” on the



Synaptics' Investor Relations website



)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.