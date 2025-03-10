Synaptics Expands Astra AI-Native Platform with New SR-Series Adaptive Microcontrollers for Edge AI Applications

Synaptics launches SR-Series adaptive microcontrollers for Edge AI, enhancing multimodal IoT device intelligence across various applications.

Synaptics Incorporated has launched the SR-Series of high-performance adaptive microcontroller units (MCUs) as part of its Synaptics Astra AI-Native platform, aimed at enhancing Edge AI capabilities for the Internet of Things (IoT). The SR-Series features three operational tiers—performance, efficiency, and ultra-low-power modes—based on the Arm Cortex-M55 core and the Arm Ethos-U55 neural processing unit. This new series supports multimodal applications across various sectors, including consumer and industrial IoT devices, and features improved integration capabilities with a focus on minimizing power consumption, system cost, and physical footprint. Synaptics emphasizes the significance of these MCUs in developing cognitive IoT devices that can adapt to their surroundings and meet the growing performance demands of modern applications. The SR-Series is accompanied by the Astra Machina Micro development kit and an open-source SDK, making it accessible for developers looking to innovate in the edge AI space.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the SR-Series high-performance adaptive microcontroller units (MCUs) enhances Synaptics' portfolio in the rapidly growing Edge AI market.

The platform offers a scalable solution with three tiers of operation, catering to diverse power and performance needs, thus addressing a wide range of IoT applications.

Partnership with Arm to leverage their compute platform emphasizes Synaptics' commitment to innovation and positions it as a competitive player in AI-driven technology deployments.

The support for multimodal processing and integration capabilities could lead to increased adoption of Synaptics' products across various industries, including retail and smart homes.

Potential Negatives

Potential market saturation in Edge AI and IoT may limit growth opportunities for new products like the SR-Series, raising concerns about the uniqueness of their offerings.

The complexity of integrating advanced AI features in various devices could pose challenges for developers, potentially hindering widespread adoption.

Failure to clearly distinguish the advantages of the SR-Series over competitors could result in lost market share in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

FAQ

What is the Synaptics Astra AI-Native platform?

The Synaptics Astra AI-Native platform is a compute solution designed for Edge AI, enabling intelligence in IoT devices.

What are the features of the SR-Series microcontrollers?

The SR-Series includes high-performance MCUs optimized for multimodal processing, featuring a Cortex-M55 core and Ethos-U55 NPU.

What applications benefit from the SR-Series microcontrollers?

The SR-Series supports applications in battery-operated security cameras, sensors, appliances, digital signage, and more.

How does the Astra Machina Micro kit enhance development?

The Machina Micro kit provides an accessible AI development experience, supporting both beginners and experienced developers.

Where can I learn more about Synaptics' Edge AI advancements?

You can visit Synaptics at Booth #4A-259 at EW2025 or contact press@synaptics.com for an appointment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $317,939 .

. KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) has extended its award-winning



Synaptics Astra





TM



AI-Native platform with the



SR-Series



high-performance adaptive microcontroller units (MCUs) for scalable context-aware Edge AI. The series features three tiers of operation: performance (100 GOPS), efficiency, and ultra-low-power (ULP) always-on (AON) to deliver intelligence at every power level. Based on an Arm® Cortex®-M55 core and the Arm Ethos™-U55 neural processing unit (NPU), the SR-Series is supported by the Astra



TM



Machina Micro development kit and open-source SDK. It is optimized for multimodal consumer, enterprise, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) workloads with accelerators and adaptive vision, audio, and voice algorithms. The small-form-factor MCUs have a rich set of peripherals—including multiple camera interfaces—to help minimize system cost, power, and footprint while enabling integration into a wide range of devices, such as battery-operated security cameras, sensors, appliances, point-of-sale, digital signage, and scanners.







Announced at EW2024 with the



SL-Series



MPUs, the Synaptics Astra AI-Native compute platform for the IoT combines scalable, low-power compute silicon for the device Edge with open-source, easy-to-use software and tools and



Veros





TM



wireless connectivity. The platform was built upon Synaptics’ foundation in neural networks, field-hardened AI hardware and compiler design expertise for the IoT, and refined, in-house support of a broad base of modalities.





“We believe we are at an inflection point in Edge AI where embedded developers have a unique opportunity to redefine human-machine interaction through multimodal processing and contextual awareness,” said Vikram Gupta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IoT Processors, Chief Product Officer at Synaptics. “Unlocking this potential requires a new class of embedded compute silicon. As part of our Astra family, the SR-Series extends our Edge AI processing roadmap with intelligence optimized for various power levels. It allows the development of cognitive IoT devices that seamlessly adapt to their surroundings, from ultra-low-power always-on sensing to high-performance edge inference.”





"Enabling ultra-low-power AI processing at the edge will revolutionize emerging applications across various markets, including retail and smart home, where we are seeing greater performance demands," said Paul Williamson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT Line of Business at Arm. “With the new SR-Series, built on the Arm compute platform, Synaptics is delivering the real-time intelligence and innovation needed to scale edge AI deployments.”





“Meeting the needs of future intelligent edge devices requires solutions capable of multimodal processing to achieve situational awareness,” said Jim McGregor, Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research. “Synaptics' SR-Series of AI MCUs offers a scalable solution that maximizes IoT device awareness while simplifying integration and optimizing power and performance.”







Technical highlights







The SR-Series comprises three MCUs, the SR110, SR105, and SR102, each with its respective features and benefits that cater to a range of multimodal application requirements. All three MCUs use a Cortex-M55 core with Arm Helium™ technology running up to 400 MHz. The SR110 also has a Cortex-M4 core and Arm Ethos-U55 NPU and is sampling now; the SR105 has an Ethos-U55 NPU; and the SR102 is a single Cortex-M55 device. Other SR-Series features include:







Up to 4 MB of system memory, including ULP AON memory



Up to 4 MB of system memory, including ULP AON memory



Streaming vision and audio processing



Streaming vision and audio processing



MIPI-CSI camera input and passthrough



MIPI-CSI camera input and passthrough



Low-power image signal processing



Low-power image signal processing



Secure OTP, TRNG, AES-256, RSA-4096, SHA-512











The Machina Micro kit maintains Astra’s signature “out-of-the-box” AI development experience for beginners and experts alike.







About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Facebook





, or visit





www.synaptics.com





.







Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.







