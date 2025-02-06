Synaptics Core IoT Sales Soar 63%

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), a provider of custom semiconductor solutions, reported impressive results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Feb. 6, 2025. The earnings release highlighted a strong performance driven by the company's Core IoT segment, which achieved a 63% year-over-year growth. The company announced revenue of $267.2 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $265 million while also exceeding its own guidance range. Non-GAAP earnings per share hit $0.92, beating both the analyst estimate of $0.86 and company guidance of $0.85 ± $0.20. Overall, Q2 2025 was a quarter of growth despite facing challenges in specific segments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.92 $0.86 $0.57 +61.4% Revenue $267.2M $265M $237.0M +12.7% Non-GAAP Gross Margin 53.6% N/A 52.5% +1.1 pp Core IoT Products Y/Y Growth 63% N/A N/A N/A

Synaptics' Business Overview

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Synaptics is a top designer and developer of human interface and connectivity products. Its portfolio includes products used in mobile, IoT, PC, and automotive markets. The company's extensive patent portfolio and fabless semiconductor model are among its key success factors. Recent focuses have been on expanding IoT and AI segments through strategic acquisitions and technology partnerships, such as the one with Broadcom, which enhances its Edge AI capabilities.

Synaptics has prioritized growth in AI-native applications, where it sees significant market potential. Its focus on smart device integration across home, enterprise, and automotive domains reflects ongoing investment in developing cutting-edge technology solutions.

Quarterly Developments and Financial Review

The second quarter of fiscal 2025 was marked by notable achievements in Synaptics' key segments. The Core IoT products grew 63% year-over-year, as per interim CEO Ken Rizvi. This segment's growth aligns with the company’s strategic shift toward IoT and AI-driven products, which are designed to leverage its proprietary technologies in cutting-edge applications. Notably, the gross margin for this quarter improved to 53.6%, compared to 52.5% previously, demonstrating effective cost management despite industry challenges.

Revenue for the quarter reached $267.2 million, representing a 12.7% increase from $237.0 million in the corresponding quarter last year. This exceeded both the $265 million analyst prediction and the company’s guidance range of $265M ± $15M. The majority of this growth stemmed from increased traction and product offerings in the IoT and AI segments, counterbalancing some weakness in automotive segments.

The partnership with Broadcom played a significant role by fortifying Synaptics’ market position and expanding its technology portfolio, particularly in wireless connectivity and AI-native applications. Efforts in these areas aim at capturing expansive growth opportunities within automotive and other target markets, though the automotive segment is currently experiencing demand challenges.

While revenue growth was solid, the company's cash and cash equivalents declined to $596.1 million from $876.9 million in June 2024. This reduction was primarily due to share repurchases and debt repayments.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to the next quarter, management has provided guidance indicating potential GAAP earnings per share in the range of ($0.47) ± $0.30. This accounts for seasonal effects that the company expects to challenge it this fiscal year yet maintains its confidence in underlying growth trends. Synaptics plans to build on its existing initiatives around IoT and AI strategies, focusing heavily on optimizing its product range and capitalizing on the ongoing AI transformation.

