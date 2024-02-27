News & Insights

Synaptics CFO Dean Butler Resigns

February 27, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA), a manufacturer of semiconductors, Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Butler has resigned effective immediately, to pursue a new opportunity.

Butler will continue in an advisory capacity through April 5.

Additionally, the company has appointed Esther Song as the Principal Accounting Officer with Kermit Nolan returning as a consultant to provide advisory support and strengthen its finance function.

The firm is on a search for a new finance chief.

In pre-market activity, Synaptics shares are trading at $102, down 2.22% on the Nasdaq.

