Synaptics Announces Launch of First Wi-Fi 7 Systems-on-Chips for IoT with Enhanced Performance and Scalability

Synaptics launched Wi-Fi 7 SoCs for IoT, offering high speed, low latency, and support for multiple connectivity protocols.

Synaptics Incorporated has unveiled its first Wi-Fi 7 systems-on-chips (SoCs), the SYN4390 and SYN4384, as part of its Veros wireless portfolio aimed at the Internet of Things (IoT). These SoCs support bandwidths of up to 320 MHz, enabling peak speeds of 5.8 Gbps with low latency, incorporating Wi-Fi 7 alongside Bluetooth 6.0 and Zigbee/Thread for versatile connectivity. Designed for various high-performance IoT applications, including 8K video streaming and interactive gaming, the chips leverage multi-link operation to enhance data transmission reliability and efficiency. They also support Matter for interoperability and are targeted at reducing system costs and power consumption. With ABI Research projecting significant growth in Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, Synaptics is positioned to meet diverse IoT needs through its innovative solutions, which are now available for purchase and evaluation.

Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 systems-on-chips (SoCs) specifically designed for IoT applications expands Synaptics' product portfolio and positions the company in a growing market.

Support for multiple connectivity protocols including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee/Thread enhances the versatility of Synaptics' offerings, making them suitable for a diverse range of applications.

The anticipated growth of Wi-Fi 7 chipset shipments, forecasted at over 2 billion by 2029, indicates significant market potential for Synaptics' new product line.

The combination of high performance, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness is likely to attract developers looking for efficient IoT solutions, fostering collaboration and innovation.

The press release includes a lengthy list of forward-looking statements that caution investors about potential risks and uncertainties, which may signal instability or lack of confidence in meeting market expectations.



The mention of multiple risks such as geopolitical unrest, competition, and supply chain issues could indicate possible challenges the company may face in the market, potentially impacting product rollout and profitability.



The limited availability of the SYN4384 for evaluation might hinder adoption rates and revenue generation in the short term, potentially affecting investor perception of the company’s growth prospects.

What are the new products announced by Synaptics?

Synaptics announced its first family of Wi-Fi 7 systems-on-chips (SoCs), including the SYN4390 and SYN4384, tailored for IoT applications.

What is the maximum speed of Synaptics' Wi-Fi 7 SoCs?

The SYN4390 and SYN4384 support peak speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps with a bandwidth of 320 MHz.

How do these SoCs enhance IoT applications?

The SoCs integrate Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Zigbee/Thread, providing low latency and reliable performance for advanced IoT use cases.

What is the significance of Wi-Fi 7's multi-link operation?

Multi-link operation allows simultaneous data streaming across multiple frequency bands, enhancing reliability and low latency for real-time applications.

When are the new Wi-Fi 7 SoCs available for purchase?

The SYN4390 is available now, while the SYN4384 is available in limited quantities for evaluation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) announced it has extended its



Veros



wireless portfolio with its first family of Wi-Fi



®



7 systems-on-chips (SoCs) tailored for the Internet of Things (IoT). Comprising the SYN4390 and SYN4384, the scalable offering supports bandwidths up to 320 MHz to deliver 5.8 Gbps peak speed and low latency. The triple-combo SoCs integrate Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth



®



6.0 and Zigbee/Thread, support Matter, and are designed to minimize system cost and power consumption. They target IoT applications requiring reliable performance-over-range for enhanced user experiences across use cases that include 8K video streaming, interactive gaming, security monitoring, immersive AR/VR, and home and automotive entertainment.





Wi-Fi 7’s multi-link operation (MLO) allows the devices to send and receive a data stream using multiple frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) simultaneously in support of low latency, reliable connections, and high throughput for real-time applications like video calls and gaming. Synaptics’ architecture provides a power-efficient, cost-effective way to deliver the benefits of MLO.





"Growing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 in wireless networking infrastructure has created an opportunity to address a massive and diverse array of Wi-Fi 7-enabled IoT end-user devices by extending our Veros portfolio," said Venkat Kodavati, SVP and GM of Wireless Products at Synaptics. "We are bringing the benefits of Wi-Fi 7 in a versatile solution for high-performance, low-power IoT devices. Combined with the ease of integration with our



Astra



AI-Native compute platform, we expect that developers will have an efficient solution for implementing next-generation connected and AI-enriched IoT products with features such as Wi-Fi Sensing."





ABI Research forecasts annual shipments of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets to reach more than 2 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 56% between 2024 and 2029.



1







"Wi-Fi 7 is ushering in a new era of more enriching and sophisticated use cases for connected devices thanks to its channel bandwidth, throughput, and latency improvements," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. "However, the requirements for implementation vary by product type, and edge IoT introduces challenges that differ from PCs or infrastructure applications. Synaptics' diverse Wi-Fi 7 solutions are tailored to address these unique needs, including low power, support for multiple connectivity protocols, and AI. These will be critical in enabling Wi-Fi 7's expansion across multiple IoT segments, reaching billions of annual device shipments over the next few years."







Wi-Fi 7 family highlights







The Wi-Fi 7 IoT family's support of Matter and its triple combo design provides the interoperability required to allow the devices to serve as versatile home hubs that can operate across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee/Thread networks in heterogeneous wireless environments. Features support:



2



:







Peak speed of up to 5.8 Gbps, using 2×2 + 2×2 MLO, 320 MHz channel bandwidth, and 4K QAM



Peak speed of up to 5.8 Gbps, using 2×2 + 2×2 MLO, 320 MHz channel bandwidth, and 4K QAM



Integrated RF front-end and power management IC (PMIC) that contribute to reduced system cost and power consumption



Integrated RF front-end and power management IC (PMIC) that contribute to reduced system cost and power consumption



Dual-core Bluetooth 6.0 for LE Audio, Channel Sounding, and LE Long Range



Dual-core Bluetooth 6.0 for LE Audio, Channel Sounding, and LE Long Range



Matter and an integrated 802.15.4 radio capable of enabling Zigbee and Thread networking



3





Matter and an integrated 802.15.4 radio capable of enabling Zigbee and Thread networking



Integrated Arm cores and memory to enable offloading of networking functions from the host processor to help reduce system power consumption



4















Availability







The SYN4390 is available now for sale, and the SYN4384 is available now in limited quantities for evaluation. For more:







Get



images





Get images



Download



SYN4390



and



SYN4384



product briefs



Download SYN4390 and SYN4384 product briefs



Contact your



local sales representative















About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Facebook



, or visit



www.synaptics.com



.







Media Contact







Synaptics Incorporated





Patrick Mannion







patrick.mannion@synaptics.com









