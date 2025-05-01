Synaptics And Murata Partner On Advanced Automotive Wireless Connectivity Modules

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Murata Manufacturing have announced a collaboration to co-develop a next-generation wireless connectivity module for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

The module will integrate Synaptics' Veros Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs with Murata's compact RF module design expertise. These SoCs are engineered for high performance, low power consumption, and durability under the extreme conditions of automotive environments.

Synaptics is extending its Veros platform—known for its robust, field-tested wireless technologies—into automotive applications. The platform includes the SYN4383 (Wi-Fi 6E), SYN4384 (Wi-Fi 7), and SYN4390 (high-throughput Wi-Fi 7), with future support for Wi-Fi 8 as part of Synaptics' strategic roadmap. These solutions are pin-to-pin compatible and software-upgradable, ensuring longevity and flexibility for manufacturers.

Murata expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Synaptics' alignment with their standards for engineering quality and innovation. The collaboration aims to deliver compact, reliable, and high-performance wireless modules for next-gen automotive systems.

The Veros platform, built with seamless connectivity, supports Synaptics' Astra AI-native IoT compute platform and is designed for interoperability, efficiency, and streamlined integration.

Thursday, SYNA closed at $56.16, up 0.90%, and is trading at $56.75 in after-hours, a further 1.05% gain on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

