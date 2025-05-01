Synaptics and Murata Manufacturing Collaborate on Next-Generation Wireless Connectivity Module for Automotive Applications

Synaptics and Murata are collaborating to create advanced wireless connectivity modules for the automotive industry.

Synaptics Incorporated and Murata Manufacturing have announced a partnership to create a next-generation wireless connectivity module for automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs. The collaboration will integrate Synaptics' Veros™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth systems on chips (SoCs) into a co-developed module with Murata, targeting the automotive industry's need for robust, low-power, and high-performance solutions that can withstand harsh operating conditions. This initiative includes Synaptics' SYN4383, SYN4384, and SYN4390 products, which are designed for compatibility and software upgradability, and align with Synaptics’ roadmap for advancing wireless technology, including future developments like Wi-Fi 8. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in high-quality, compact module design to enhance automotive wireless connectivity, emphasizing performance, efficiency, and longevity in challenging environments.

Potential Positives

Partnership with Murata Manufacturing to develop a next-generation turnkey wireless connectivity module for automotive applications enhances Synaptics' credibility and reach in the automotive market.

Introduction of optimized Veros™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo systems on chips (SoCs) tailored for high-performance and low power consumption satisfies key automotive industry demands.

Solid wireless roadmap, including upcoming Wi-Fi 8 technology, indicates Synaptics’ commitment to future innovation in automotive connectivity.

Collaboration emphasizes a focus on high-quality product engineering and robust solutions for automotive manufacturers, potentially leading to long-term partnerships and business growth.

Potential Negatives

Partnership announcements may imply that Synaptics is reliant on Murata for key technology developments, potentially raising concerns about its independence in innovation.



The mention of harsh operating conditions for automotive applications may highlight risks associated with product reliability and longevity, which could affect customer confidence.



No specific financial details or projections were provided, leaving investors without a clear understanding of the potential return on investment from this partnership.

FAQ

What is the focus of the Synaptics and Murata partnership?

The partnership aims to develop a next-generation turnkey wireless connectivity module for automotive suppliers and OEMs.

What products will be included in the new wireless module?

The module will incorporate Synaptics’ Veros™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo systems on chips (SoCs).

How does Synaptics ensure reliability in automotive applications?

Synaptics’ products are designed to be robust under harsh conditions with interoperability, longevity, and energy efficiency.

What technological advancements are expected in Synaptics' wireless roadmap?

Synaptics is expanding its wireless roadmap to include next-generation solutions such as Wi-Fi 8 for automotive applications.

Where can I find more information about Synaptics’ products?

More information about Synaptics’ products can be found on their official website at www.synaptics.com.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) and Murata Manufacturing today announced they are partnering to develop a next-generation turnkey wireless connectivity module for automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs. Through this partnership, Synaptics’



Veros



™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo systems on chips (SoCs)—featuring highly integrated RF front-ends—will be designed into a module co-developed with Murata. Synaptics’ wireless SoCs are optimized to balance performance, low system design cost, and low power consumption while maintaining excellent throughput at the high temperatures required by automotive applications.





Solutions for the automotive market require robustness under harsh operating conditions, interoperability in varied environments, and longevity. Synaptics is now applying its Veros portfolio, which encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise, to provide long-term support for automotive manufacturers. Its



SYN4383



Wi-Fi 6E and



SYN4384



Wi-Fi 7 automotive products are pin-to-pin compatible, with software upgradability, and the



SYN4390



brings high-throughput Wi-Fi 7 to this application. A



recent acquisition



demonstrates Synaptics’ solid wireless roadmap, including Wi-Fi 8, to meet next-generation automotive innovation requirements.





“Murata continues to advance RF and wireless module design, delivering high-performance, miniaturized components engineered for optimal integration in next-generation systems,” said Masatomo Hashimoto, Director, Communication Module Division, Communication & Sensor Business Unit, at Murata. “Synaptics shares our commitment to high-quality products and engineering, and we are excited to collaborate on innovative wireless modules for the automotive market, combining Veros SoCs with Murata’s long-standing expertise and track record in compact, reliable module design.”





Veros Seamless Intelligent Connectivity encompasses Synaptics’ entire wireless portfolio of proven solutions, incorporating features aimed at performance, interoperability, coexistence, energy efficiency, and bill of materials integration. Veros features built-in support for Synaptics



Astra



™, the AI-Native compute platform for the IoT.





For more information:







About Synaptics Incorporated







Synaptics (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Facebook





, or visit





www.synaptics.com





.







About Murata







Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.







Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.







