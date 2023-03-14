Synaffix Expands ADC Collaboration With MacroGenics

(RTTNews) - Dutch biotechnology company Synaffix B.V. announced Tuesday the expansion of its license agreement with biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The expansion comes just a year after the original February 2022 deal, increasing the total potential consideration by up to $2.2 billion, plus tiered low to high single-digit royalties on potential net sales of any resulting products.

MacroGenics currently has the option to pursue up to seven ADC programs under the expanded deal, which includes three programs from the original collaboration.

Under the original licensing agreement, MacroGenics gained access to Synaffix's clinical stage GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, as well as select toxSYN linker-payloads (SYNtecan E, SYNeamicin D and SYNeamicin G), each designed to enable ADCs with best-in-class efficacy and tolerability.

These may be combined with MacroGenics' proprietary antibody and bispecific DART platform technologies to generate next-generation ADCs.

