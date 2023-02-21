SYNA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.15, changing hands as low as $117.03 per share. Synaptics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYNA's low point in its 52 week range is $81.13 per share, with $239.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.32.

