Markets

Symrise Launches EUR 400 Mln Share Buy-Back Program

January 12, 2026 — 08:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Executive Board of Symrise AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program. The program will run from 1 February 2026 to 31 October 2026 and will allow the Company to repurchase shares at a total maximum aggregate purchase price of up to 400 million euros, excluding ancillary costs, the company said in a statement.

This buy-back is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2025, which permits the Board of Executive Directors to acquire up to 10 percent of the Company's issued shares, representing 10 percent of its share capital, until 19 May 2030.

Under the program, the purchase price per share, excluding incidental costs, may not exceed 5 percent above or below the price determined during the opening auction in XETRA trading on the respective trading day. The objective of the buy-back is to redeem the repurchased shares, thereby reducing the registered share capital of Symrise AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.