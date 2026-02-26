Symrise (BIT:1SYM) Price Target Increased by 17.60% to 101.59

The average one-year price target for Symrise (BIT:1SYM) has been revised to €101.59 / share. This is an increase of 17.60% from the prior estimate of €86.38 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €74.53 to a high of €145.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.30% from the latest reported closing price of €68.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 34.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SYM is 0.26%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.37% to 14,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,925K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYM by 23.88% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,199K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYM by 24.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,196K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYM by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 866K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYM by 24.58% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 577K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYM by 20.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.