Symbotic's Substantial Backlog Bodes Well, Signals Multi-Year Growth

Symbotic SYM benefits from the rising demand for warehouse automation and from a growing number of installed systems that can generate more steady, repeat revenue over time. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company showed better performance and higher profits. It also has a large order backlog, which gives it good visibility into future business beyond the next few quarters.

Symbotic, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), develops, commercializes and deploys integrated robotics and artificial intelligence-powered software that automates the movement, storage and sorting of pallets, cases and items, including individual items known as “eaches.” Systems are deployed in warehouses and distribution centers.

Symbotic’s Revenue Breakdown Shows How It Grows

Symbotic reports revenue in three main categories: systems, software maintenance and support, and operations services. In fiscal 2025, most of its revenue came from systems, which made up 94% of the total. Software maintenance and support accounted for 1%, while operations services made up 4%.

This breakdown is important because systems revenue comes from setting up new sites. Software and services revenue increases after those sites are up and running. As more sites become operational, recurring revenue from software and services is likely to grow. Over time, this could lead to more stable and higher-quality earnings, in addition to revenue from launching new sites.

Symbotic’s Recurring Revenue Rising With More Live Sites

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, software maintenance revenue rose 97% year over year to $10.9 million. The increase was tied to a larger installed base, with 51 operational systems under maintenance versus 29 a year earlier.

Operations services revenue increased 68% to $28.8 million and was profitable, with management expecting further margin improvement. A key accelerator is the acceptance timeline: the average time from installation to full system acceptance has shortened to about 10 months. That faster handoff helps Symbotic begin generating higher-margin software and services sooner, while scale across more live sites can improve service efficiency.

Symbotic Backlog Supports a Longer Runway

Symbotic ended fiscal first-quarter 2026 with $22.3 billion in remaining performance obligations. About 13% is expected to convert to revenue over the next 12 months, with roughly 62% converting over the following 13 to 60 months. Much of the total relates to multi-site projects that are expected to be recognized steadily over one to five years.

For investors, that backlog provides a longer runway for growth planning, but it does not eliminate quarterly variability. Revenue recognition still depends on project milestones, customer readiness and the cadence of deployments, so near-term results can shift even when longer-term commitments remain intact.

Symbotic Margins Improve as Systems Execution Tightens

First-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed clear margin progress. Gross margin expanded to 21.2% from 16.6% a year ago, while adjusted gross margin reached 23.4%, up 570 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.9 million, up about 274% year over year, marking Symbotic’s first double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin.

The drivers cited were disciplined cost management, structurally improving systems margins, and execution gains on large-customer rollouts.

Symbotic's Growth Outlook Looks Bright

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue indicates a ramp from about $2.76 billion in fiscal 2026 to roughly $3.65 billion in fiscal 2027. That trajectory aligns with ongoing multi-site deployments supported by automation agreements with Walmart WMT and the Exol program. It also reflects incremental pathways from SymMicro, an e-commerce micro-fulfillment initiative funded through customer-paid development that represented a double-digit share of revenue in fiscal first-quarter 2026, with the store initiative expected to move from paid development to installations after prototype completion targeted for calendar 2026. Management also expects the first Mexico site to go live within about 12 months.

SYM’s earnings surprise history is decent. In the four trailing quarters, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed in the other two. The average beat is 159.9%.

Timing, however, remains a critical factor. The pace of recognition can move with site execution, approvals, and the sequence of milestones, even if the broader pipeline stays intact.

Risks That Could Distort the SYM Story

Project timing risk is material. Management expects projects to take about two years from announcement to completion, and delays in approvals, execution or site preparation can push revenue and profit improvements out.

Customer concentration is another key variable, with Walmart representing a significant portion of total revenue. Finally, operating expense pressure can re-emerge as Symbotic invests to maintain its technology edge and scale, with management noting research and development expense is expected to rise in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as costs shift back into operating expenses.

In that context, a balanced long-term posture can make sense: the multi-year runway and improving execution are compelling, but near-term cadence can still be shaped by milestone timing and concentration risk. Zebra Technologies ZBRA and Manhattan Associates MANH also show how the broader warehouse ecosystem is evolving, with tools spanning automation, data capture and software orchestration that support faster, more accurate fulfillment.

