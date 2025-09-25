Symbotic's Nyobolt Deal Highly Promising: More Upside Ahead?

Symbotic SYM recently inked a deal with Nyobolt concerning its SymBot autonomous mobile robots. The UK-based Nyobolt is known for its high-power and ultra-fast charging solutions. Naturally, the association with Nyobolt will enable Symbotic to enhance both performance and durability across its warehouse automation systems.

The newly adopted batteries deliver six times more energy capacity while being 40% lighter than the ultracapacitors currently powering SymBot mobile robots. This improvement reduces overall weight, broadens operating windows and significantly boosts system reliability. Additionally, the technology offers a remarkable cycle life, at least 10 times greater than conventional lithium-ion batteries, ensuring long-lasting efficiency.

For large-scale, interconnected warehouse systems, these benefits are particularly impactful. With higher energy reserves, SymBots will be able to perform substantially more tasks, operate under teleoperation for longer stretches and travel farther between charges. This enhanced capability promises greater flexibility, faster throughput and improved efficiency in moving goods throughout supply chains.

Symbotic, a minor investor in Nyobolt, began limited production use of the new batteries in June and plans to fully integrate them into SymBot production shortly. Importantly, the batteries are designed to be retrofit-compatible with earlier generations of SymBots and fully compatible with Symbotic’s existing charging infrastructure. This ensures a seamless transition for current customers while expanding the capabilities of future deployments.

We note that Symbotic is no stranger to the robotics business. Earlier this year, Symbotic completed the acquisition of Walmart’s WMT advanced systems and robotics business. Walmart is the largest customer of SYM. Symbotic’s partnership with Walmart has been very profitable, accounting for a significant portion of its revenues. The company has also finalized a commercial agreement with Walmart to implement its automated Accelerated Pickup and Delivery centers, with the initial rollout spanning hundreds of store locations.

Taking a Look at Another Robotics-Focused Stock

UiPath's PATH 2025 robotics revolution is highly commendable, with the launch of its groundbreaking UiPath Platform for agentic automation in April 2025. This represents a paradigm shift from traditional RPA to intelligent orchestration. This innovative platform uniquely integrates AI agents, robots and human expertise through advanced orchestration capabilities, including UiPath Maestro, Agent Builder and enterprise-grade governance frameworks. Since the private preview launch in January, the platform has demonstrated remarkable traction with thousands of autonomous agents created, more than 75,000 agent runs and over 11,000 academy enrollments, signaling strong market adoption and customer confidence.

SYM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of SYM have surged in triple digits in a year, easily outperforming its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Symbotic is trading at a premium compared with the industry average. In terms of price-to-sales (F12M), SYM is trading at 11.75X, much higher than the industry’s average of 3.5X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYM’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 and first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days. However, the same has moved north for fiscal 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYM’s Zacks Rank

SYM currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

