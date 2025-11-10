Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $70.72, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.27%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.47% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 6.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $600.16 million, showing a 4.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.24 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, indicating changes of +400% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.12% upward. As of now, Symbotic Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Symbotic Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 175.6. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.19.

It is also worth noting that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.