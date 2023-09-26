News & Insights

Symantec Partners Google Cloud To Strengthen Gen AI-Powered Cybersecurity

September 26, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Symantec, a division of Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO), announced Tuesday it is partnering with Google Cloud to embed generative AI into the Symantec Security platform in a phased rollout. This is expected to give Symantec customers a significant technical edge for detecting, understanding, and remediating sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Symantec is leveraging the Google Cloud Security AI Workbench and security-specific large language model (LLM)--Sec-PaLM 2-across its portfolio to enable natural language interfaces and generate more comprehensive and easy-to-understand threat analyses.

With Security AI Workbench-powered summarization of complex incidents and alignment to MITRE ATT&CK context, security operations center (SOC) analysts of all levels can better understand threats and be able to respond faster. This will translate into greater security and higher SOC productivity.

The Symantec and Google Cloud collaboration brings together two of technology's most accomplished innovators to address a growing cybersecurity talent gap.

Google Cloud has been a key partner in accelerating Broadcom's growth strategy for several years. Broadcom successfully migrated Symantec Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) onto Google Cloud.

Broadcom also modernized the security stack and standardized service delivery processes and offerings on Google Cloud infrastructure.

RTTNews
