Sylvamo (SLVM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.15, changing hands as high as $37.57 per share. Sylvamo Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.63 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.12.

