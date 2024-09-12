SYK Stocks Gains Following Expansion of Foot & Ankle Portfolio

Stryker SYK recently announced the expansion of its Foot & Ankle portfolio with the introduction of two cutting-edge products — the Osteotomy Truss System (“OTS”) and the Ankle Truss System (“ATS”). Acquired from 4WEB Medical, these new products are designed to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcome. Both products will be featured at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Annual Meeting in Vancouver during Sept. 11-14, 2024.

The addition of the ATS and the integration of Artelon demonstrate SYK’s focus on providing surgeons with improved orthopaedic solutions to achieve the best possible patient outcome. The company remains dedicated to continually advancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers in all foot and ankle procedures.

SYK’s Infinity Total Ankle System is a market leader in low-profile ankle implants and has demonstrated outstanding long-term results, with a 98.8% survivorship rate at two years and 95.9% at seven years. The system's anatomically contoured components ensure that patients maintain mobility and joint function, solidifying Stryker’s reputation as a leader in total ankle replacement. The new systems will likely help the company to solidify its leadership position in the segment.

Stryker’s share price closed 0.4% higher on Sept. 11 following the announcement of the news. In the past six months, SYK’s shares have risen 2.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%. The S&P 500 has gained 6.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYK’s Innovative Technologies to Address Surgical Needs

The ATS incorporates the Arthrosphere and Arthrocube implants, which are designed to restore limb length while ensuring structural integrity during tibiotalocalcaneal fusions. One of the standout features of ATS is its Truss Implant Technology, which offers an open architecture that not only supports structural stability but also promotes fusion in patients. The system is compatible with Stryker’s T2 Ankle Arthrodesis Nail and Valor Hindfoot Fusion Nail, offering a versatile and comprehensive solution for complex ankle surgeries.

Available in three distinct shapes, the ATS implants are designed to provide surgeons with flexible options, ensuring faster scheduling for patients who require immediate ankle fusion procedures. This innovation marks a significant leap in enabling surgeons to restore both form and function in a precise and efficient manner.

Meanwhile, the OTS includes Cotton, Evans and Utility wedges, delivering a comprehensive solution for various osteotomy needs in the foot and ankle. OTS is currently available for internal bone fixation and osteotomies in the foot and ankle.

Stryker will also showcase its Artelon Flexband, a next-generation biomaterial designed to aid the healing of soft tissues by restoring their natural strength and elasticity. This innovative material is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in orthopedic procedures.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SYK

Per a report by Markets and Markets, the global foot and ankle device market size was estimated to be $4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% until 2032 to reach $7.8 billion.

Given the market potential, SYK’s ATC and OTC devices are likely to provide a boost to the company’s business.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

SYK’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.2%. Its shares have risen 11.4% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past six months.

Quest Diagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.2%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics’ shares have risen 18.6% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past six months.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 25.6% compared with the industry’s 6.5% growth in the past six months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.