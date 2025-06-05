Markets
SYF

SYF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

June 05, 2025 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.69, changing hands as low as $57.18 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Synchrony Financial 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.545 per share, with $70.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.59. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMOV
 UVV YTD Return
 MUSA Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMOV-> UVV YTD Return-> MUSA Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.