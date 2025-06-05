SYF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.69, changing hands as low as $57.18 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.545 per share, with $70.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.59. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

